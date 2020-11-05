Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,675 in the last 365 days.

Ross Stores Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, California, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ROST) will announce its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A press release will be sent out at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The Company will also provide additional details concerning its third quarter 2020 results on a conference call to be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.  Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #3089432, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 27, 2020. 


Connie Kao
925-965-4668
connie.kao@ros.com

You just read:

Ross Stores Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.