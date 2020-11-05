Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altair Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- 2020 Third Quarter Results Exceed Expectations

TROY, Mich., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “During the quarter new customer activity remained relatively strong and software renewals continued to come in as expected with several significant expansions, including in the automobile and aerospace sectors. We expanded our capabilities in high performance computing and material modeling with tuck-in acquisitions and the introduction of new internally developed solutions. Our organization continues to do a great job of developing and delivering valuable technology despite macro uncertainties.”

“Software product revenue increased 13% from the third quarter of 2019 to 83% of total revenue, which drove a year over year improvement in gross margins of over 400 basis points, while our recurring license rate rose to 92%,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The proactive steps we took to control costs when combined with those impacted by COVID-19, had a positive impact on our operating expenses and profitability.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $87.8 million compared to $77.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Total revenue was $106.5 million compared to $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss was $8.5 million compared to net loss of $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $0.12 based on 73.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.22 for the third quarter of 2019, based on 71.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million, compared to $(2.3) million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $0.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.00 based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.13 for the third quarter of 2019, based on 77.8 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Free cash flow was $(7.5) million, compared to $(3.3) million for the third quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

(in millions) Fourth Quarter 2020   Full Year 2020  
Software Product Revenue   $ 95.0   to $ 99.0     $ 373.0   to $ 377.0  
Total Revenue   $ 112.0     $ 117.0     $ 448.0     $ 453.0  
Net Loss   $ (13.3 )   $ (11.3 )   $ (26.6 )   $ (24.6 )
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income   $ (2.1 )   $ (0.1 )   $ 8.6     $ 10.6  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 5.0     $ 7.0     $ 40.0     $ 42.0  

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Friday, November 6, 2020
Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International   
Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 1464885, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 1464885, International
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com   (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statements regarding our digital transformation efforts, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures.   These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
(In thousands) (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,364   $ 223,117
Accounts receivable, net   88,514     104,984
Income tax receivable   7,091     7,264
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   18,834     17,092
Total current assets   359,803     352,457
Property and equipment, net   34,401     36,297
Operating lease right of use assets   33,302     28,134
Goodwill   270,651     233,683
Other intangible assets, net   56,741     67,075
Deferred tax assets   5,631     5,791
Other long-term assets   19,174     19,708
TOTAL ASSETS $ 779,703   $ 743,145
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
Current portion of long-term debt $ 430   $ 430
Accounts payable   5,413     8,585
Accrued compensation and benefits   33,932     30,676
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   10,062     9,141
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities   25,606     28,603
Deferred revenue   74,045     75,431
Total current liabilities   149,488     152,866
Long-term debt, net of current portion   215,945     178,238
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   24,395     20,174
Deferred revenue, non-current   8,513     8,136
Other long-term liabilities   21,123     26,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES   419,464     386,086
Commitments and contingencies          
MEZZANINE EQUITY   784     2,352
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:          
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding      
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)          
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 42,870
and 41,271 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		   4     4
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,591
and 31,131 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		   3     3
Additional paid-in capital   464,803     446,633
Accumulated deficit   (95,491     (82,405
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,864     (9,528
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   359,455     354,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 779,703   $ 743,145


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue                              
License $ 55,023     $ 46,853     $ 183,584     $ 180,127  
Maintenance and other services   32,787       30,963       94,502       85,388  
Total software   87,810       77,816       278,086       265,515  
Software related services   6,170       7,956       18,548       25,635  
Total software and related services   93,980       85,772       296,634       291,150  
Client engineering services   10,868       12,803       34,386       37,265  
Other   1,608       1,831       5,460       6,623  
Total revenue   106,456       100,406       336,480       335,038  
Cost of revenue                              
License   4,477       4,371       12,851       13,146  
Maintenance and other services   9,626       9,548       28,583       27,509  
Total software *   14,103       13,919       41,434       40,655  
Software related services   4,996       6,013       15,141       19,143  
Total software and related services   19,099       19,932       56,575       59,798  
Client engineering services   8,510       10,160       27,617       29,993  
Other   1,427       1,649       4,422       5,858  
Total cost of revenue   29,036       31,741       88,614       95,649  
Gross profit   77,420       68,665       247,866       239,389  
Operating expenses:                              
Research and development *   30,678       29,667       91,115       87,012  
Sales and marketing *   26,998       25,790       80,903       78,462  
General and administrative *   20,905       20,706       63,499       60,886  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,858       3,545       11,390       10,673  
Other operating income, net   (1,596 )     (536 )     (3,431 )     (1,702 )
Total operating expenses   80,843       79,172       243,476       235,331  
Operating (loss) income   (3,423 )     (10,507 )     4,390       4,058  
Interest expense   2,934       2,726       8,590       3,586  
Other income net   (782 )     (588 )     (1,852 )     (703 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (5,575 )     (12,645 )     (2,348 )     1,175  
Income tax expense   2,930       3,294       10,350       7,215  
Net loss $ (8,505 )   $ (15,939 )   $ (12,698 )   $ (6,040 )
Loss per share:                              
Net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted		 $ (0.12 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.08 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net loss per share, basic and diluted		   73,311       71,770       72,979       71,313  


* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

    

  (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Cost of revenue – software $ 684   $ 384   $ 1,602   $ 727
Research and development   2,428     674     5,686     1,611
Sales and marketing   1,949     625     3,949     1,562
General and administrative   1,173     609     2,702     1,684
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,234   $ 2,292   $ 13,939   $ 5,584


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
(In thousands) 2020     2019  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net loss $ (12,698 )   $ (6,040 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   16,916       15,836  
Provision for credit loss   930       472  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   8,067       3,044  
Stock-based compensation expense   13,939       5,584  
Deferred income taxes   (5,441 )     (741 )
Other, net   13       (16 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   16,213       10,185  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,055 )     (8,718 )
Other long-term assets   867       (1,443 )
Accounts payable   (3,321 )     (420 )
Accrued compensation and benefits   1,274       (2,111 )
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities   (5,847 )     2,110  
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net   (26 )     188  
Deferred revenue   (2,452 )     12,075  
Net cash provided by operating activities   27,379       30,005  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (32,279 )     (709 )
Capital expenditures   (4,006 )     (8,120 )
Payments for acquisition of developed technology   (433 )     (473 )
Other investing activities, net   152       16  
Net cash used in investing activities   (36,566 )     (9,286 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Borrowings under revolving commitment   30,000       96,991  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   1,094       1,441  
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discount and commissions         223,101  
Payments on revolving commitment         (127,941 )
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes         (1,233 )
Other financing activities   (401 )     (399 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   30,693       191,960  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   676       (1,065 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   22,182       211,614  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year   223,497       35,685  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 245,679     $ 247,299  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:              
Interest paid $ 320     $ 385  
Income taxes paid $ 12,142     $ 7,163  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:              
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions $ 1,638     $  
Finance leases $ 117     $ 588  
Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 208     $ 1,827  


Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share – diluted, to net loss and net loss per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:


  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss $ (8,505 )   $ (15,939 )   $ (12,698 )   $ (6,040 )
Stock-based compensation expense   6,234       2,292       13,939       5,584  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,858       3,545       11,390       10,673  
Special adjustments (1)   (950 )     1,027       (372 )     2,031  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (267 )     (688 )     (929 )     (1,103 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 370     $ (9,763 )   $ 11,330     $ 11,145  
                               
Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.12 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.08 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.14     $ 0.14  
                               
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:   73,311       71,770       72,979       71,313  
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:   80,700       77,800       80,700       77,800  


 (1)  Included in 2020 are a) $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and b) $0.6 million of severance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Included in 2019 are a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and b) impairment charges for royalty contracts of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:


  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
(in thousands) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss $ (8,505 )   $ (15,939 )   $ (12,698 )   $ (6,040 )
Income tax expense   2,930       3,294       10,350       7,215  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,234       2,292       13,939       5,584  
Interest expense   2,934       2,726       8,590       3,586  
Interest income and other (1)   (1,041 )     (76 )     (1,501 )     633  
Depreciation and amortization   5,623       5,368       16,916       15,836  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,175     $ (2,335 )   $ 35,596     $ 26,814  


(1) Included in 2020 are a) $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and b) $0.6 million of severance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Included in 2019 are a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and b) impairment charges for royalty contracts of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:


  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
(in thousands) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,022 )   $ (1,863 )   $ 27,379     $ 30,005  
Capital expenditures   (1,476 )     (1,453 )     (4,006 )     (8,120 )
Free cash flow $ (7,498 )   $ (3,316 )   $ 23,373     $ 21,885  

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:


  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ending
December 31, 2020 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2020 		 
(in thousands) Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss $ (13,300 )   $ (11,300 )   $ (26,600 )   $ (24,600 )
Stock-based compensation expense   7,200       7,200       21,100       21,100  
Amortization of intangible assets   4,400       4,400       15,800       15,800  
Special adjustments               (400 )     (400 )
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (400 )     (400 )     (1,300 )     (1,300 )
Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,100 )   $ (100 )   $ 8,600     $ 10,600  

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:


  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ending
December 31, 2020 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2020 		 
(in thousands) Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss $ (13,300 )   $ (11,300 )   $ (26,600 )   $ (24,600 )
Income tax expense   2,200       2,200       12,500       12,500  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,200       7,200       21,100       21,100  
Interest expense   2,900       2,900       11,500       11,500  
Depreciation and amortization   6,100       6,100       23,100       23,100  
Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments   (100 )     (100 )     (1,600 )     (1,600 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,000     $ 7,000     $ 40,000     $ 42,000  

