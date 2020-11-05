Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Report Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that it will be releasing operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. A results conference call will be hosted by Freehold’s Interim President and CEO, David Spyker, and other members of management at 4:00 PM MST (6:00 PM ET) on November 10th, 2020 to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are noted below.



Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 Time: 4:00 PM MST (6:00 PM ET) Dial-In: 1-800-898-3989 Passcode: 5501124#

To ensure timely participation in this conference call, callers are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes prior to start time to register for the event.

Electronic copies of our 2020 interim and 2019 year-end MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentation, are available on our website at www.freeholdroyalties.com

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

t. 403.221.0833

f. 403.221.0888

tf. 1.888.257.1873

e. mdonohue@rife.com

w. www.freeholdroyalties.com