Ziopharm Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

– Eden BioCell on track for IND filing in Taiwan for autologus CAR-T clinical trial this year based on rapid personalized manufacturing; several patients dosed under compassionate use –

– Three abstracts accepted at Society for Neuro-Oncology, including first clinical data from phase 2 combination clinical trial with Regeneron’s Libtayo® –

– Controlled IL-12 receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designantion for DIPG; all three clinical sites active in phase 1/2 pediatric brain tumor trial –

– Strengthens leadership with two new Directors; Populates Scientific Advisory Board; Names former Gilead Executive Adam Levy as EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications –

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm ET.

“During the third quarter, we again made progress in all three programs and strengthened the Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board and Executive Team,” said Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Ziopharm is on track to file an IND for the first TCR-T trial early next year and the NCI is taking steps to begin the phase 2 Sleeping Beauty TCR-T trial under their direction. We are pleased by Eden BioCell’s steps to submit an IND for the RPM CAR-T trial in Taiwan to infuse T cells the day after gene transfer and heartened by the initial reports we are receiving regarding the first patients dosed by Eden BioCell and partners under compassionate use. Later this month, we will share data from our Controlled IL-12 program at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Program

Personalized and Library TCR-T Clinical Trial s with MD Anderson Cancer Center . During the third quarter, Ziopharm further expanded its library of T-cell receptors (TCRs) targeting shared neoantigens in hotspots for use with the Sleeping Beauty platform. The Company remains on track to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA in the first quarter of next year, seeking clearance to begin its TCR-T trial utilizing allogeneic TCRs from its library. The Company is working closely with MD Anderson, the initial site for this trial, which is expected to commence mid-2021 to treat patients with gynecologic, colorectal, pancreatic, non-small cell lung and cholangiocarcinoma cancers. The Company continues with its planning for a clinical trial evaluating its Personalized TCR-T platform, which will be initiated at MD Anderson after the Library TCR-T trial.





Sleeping Beauty CAR-T Program

Eden BioCell CAR-T Study. The Company’s joint venture partner, Eden BioCell, has commenced filing of an IND for a clinical trial in Taiwan to assess patient-derived (autologous) CD19-specific membrane bound IL-15 (mbIL15) CAR-T cells, produced using our Rapid Personalized Manufacturing (RPM) platform. The team expects the filing to be complete before year end, as planned. In addition, Eden BioCell and partners have dosed several patients with relapsed CD19 + malignancies under compassionate use, infusing autologous CAR-T the day after gene transfer per RPM. They report initial data showing the presence of infused T cells, measured weeks after infusion, in peripheral blood and bone marrow. Preliminary observations appear to indicate that mbIL15 supports the manufacturing of CAR-T under RPM which can be safely infused without unexpected toxicities. Additional follow-up is underway in Asia.





Controlled IL-12 Program

SNO 2020 . Three abstracts detailing clinical data and observations of Controlled IL-12 have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) virtual annual meeting next month. Updates to be presented on Controlled IL-12 in DIPG (NCT03330197) and combination studies of Controlled IL-12 with Opdivo as a phase 1 trial ( NCT03636477 ) and with Libtayo as a phase 2 trial (NCT04006119) in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).





Operational

Expanded Board of Directors . During the third quarter, Ziopharm announced the appointment of two new members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Biotech entrepreneur James Huang, Managing Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers China, was added to the Board in July, and in September, Kevin Buchi, biotech industry veteran and former CEO of Cephalon joined the Board. Directors will continue to actively review the Board membership, in coordination with a retained national search firm, to ensure the skills and experience of directors support the progress and future prospects of the business.





Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting increased manufacturing activity and headcount.





General and administrative expenses were $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 is primarily due to increased headcount, legal costs associated with its expanded patent portfolio and facility costs.





Net loss for the third quarter of 2020, was $20.3 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $74.0 million, or $(0.43) per share, for the third quarter of 2019 (which reflected a $60.8 million, $(0.36) per share, non-cash charge for an inducement warrant).





Cash and cash equivalents, as of September 30, 2020 were $135.5 million.





Additionally, a prepayment of approximately $11.4 million remains for work to be conducted by the Company at MD Anderson under the Company’s research and development agreements.



Conference Call and Webcast

Ziopharm will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community today, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-920-9723 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-212-231-2932 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 21971110. To access the live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, click here or visit the "Investors" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the company's website for two weeks.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

− Financial Tables Follow −

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. Statements of Operations (in thousands except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2020

2019

Operating expenses: Research and development $ 13,968 $ 8,641 General and administrative 6,353 4,807 Total operating expenses 20,321 13,448 Loss from operations (20,321 ) (13,448 ) Other income, net 6 203 Noncash inducement warrant expense - (60,751 ) Net loss (20,315 ) (73,996 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 212,837,367 170,613,712



