H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2020.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit the H&R Block Newsroom and follow @HRBlockNews.

Investor Relations:  Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com

