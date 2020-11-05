H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2020.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

