Dra. Yily De Los Santos Examines Managing Megarexia in the Age of Covid
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dra. Yily De Los Santos helps many people with conditions such as bulimia and megarexia but has found that Covid-19 has impacted how well she can provide care. Those who have this condition or who may think that they may need to understand how to get proper care for it during these difficult times. Doing so may save their lives and keep them from injury.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos Examines Megarexia
Megarexia is an eating disorder that causes a person to perceive themselves as thin and healthy when they are, in fact, overweight and unhealthy. This perception problem is one that Dra. Yily De Los Santos has worked on for years and is very troubling. It is not talked about anywhere near as much as bulimia or anorexia but can be just as damaging to the body and the mind.
Unfortunately, those with megarexia are often unaware of this condition and may become dangerously obese without specialized help. Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that this type of care must be very diverse and multidisciplinary – without this type of comprehensive care, and an individual may suffer physically and emotionally. But the current shutdown state of the nation makes it very hard for those to get any megarexia care.
Lastly, those with megarexia often need regular checkups because they tend to backslide in their care. However, Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that this type of care is going to be quite hard to provide during Covid-19 due to isolation rules and the need to keep people protected. As a result, it is critical to adjust the type of care that a person gets to keep them safe and protected.
Treating Megarexia in the Age of Covid, According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos
Though Covid-19 does complicate the treatment of megarexia, Dra. Yily De Los Santos believes that it can be handled with a proper approach. First of all, telehealth is going to be critical in this situation. High-quality psychological experts will need to work with an individual in this way to help them understand that they have a problem and that it must be managed appropriately.
As for dietary changes, these may be tough but can be handled. For example, it may be necessary to set up food and meal deliveries for these individuals. Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that this approach helps those with megarexia eat more healthily and lose weight. Some may need a care worker to help them prepare this food.
Lastly, those with megarexia need to get regular exercise to manage their potential weight gain. Dra. Yily De Los Santos suggests telehealth workout routines with the individual to help them stay in shape. And in extreme cases, plastic surgery may be necessary to remove excessive fat and keep a person healthy and safe from this condition. Proper social isolation and sanitizer use can help with this step.
Caroline Hunter
Dra. Yily De Los Santos Examines Megarexia
Megarexia is an eating disorder that causes a person to perceive themselves as thin and healthy when they are, in fact, overweight and unhealthy. This perception problem is one that Dra. Yily De Los Santos has worked on for years and is very troubling. It is not talked about anywhere near as much as bulimia or anorexia but can be just as damaging to the body and the mind.
Unfortunately, those with megarexia are often unaware of this condition and may become dangerously obese without specialized help. Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that this type of care must be very diverse and multidisciplinary – without this type of comprehensive care, and an individual may suffer physically and emotionally. But the current shutdown state of the nation makes it very hard for those to get any megarexia care.
Lastly, those with megarexia often need regular checkups because they tend to backslide in their care. However, Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that this type of care is going to be quite hard to provide during Covid-19 due to isolation rules and the need to keep people protected. As a result, it is critical to adjust the type of care that a person gets to keep them safe and protected.
Treating Megarexia in the Age of Covid, According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos
Though Covid-19 does complicate the treatment of megarexia, Dra. Yily De Los Santos believes that it can be handled with a proper approach. First of all, telehealth is going to be critical in this situation. High-quality psychological experts will need to work with an individual in this way to help them understand that they have a problem and that it must be managed appropriately.
As for dietary changes, these may be tough but can be handled. For example, it may be necessary to set up food and meal deliveries for these individuals. Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that this approach helps those with megarexia eat more healthily and lose weight. Some may need a care worker to help them prepare this food.
Lastly, those with megarexia need to get regular exercise to manage their potential weight gain. Dra. Yily De Los Santos suggests telehealth workout routines with the individual to help them stay in shape. And in extreme cases, plastic surgery may be necessary to remove excessive fat and keep a person healthy and safe from this condition. Proper social isolation and sanitizer use can help with this step.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here