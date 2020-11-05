Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on December 17, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

SOURCE:  Valhi, Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700

