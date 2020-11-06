Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunlop has a special appreciation for those who stepped up during the pandemic.

The Humble Heroes Project is our way of giving a little back and saying thanks for all you have done.”
— Mike Buckley, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA , November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are humble heroes all around us—the ones you don't hear about, who forego sleep and work impossible hours in constant danger, the ones who battle on the front lines of the pandemic and put themselves last to take care of us first.

There are many words to describe them—professional, compassionate, selfless, dedicated, brave, tireless—but we simply call them Heroes.

At Dunlop, we want to honor these Humble Heroes by giving you the opportunity to nominate a healthcare worker or first responder who went above and beyond during the pandemic, and we’ll reward one individual with a new 2020 Harley-Davidson® XL1200 Sportster Roadster™.

Dunlop has a special appreciation for those who stepped up during the pandemic. Our factory in Buffalo, NY was designated essential early in the crisis, and our associates showed up, masked up and continued to do what they do best every day—build premium tires for the American motorcyclist.

Harley-Davidson’s Sportster Roadster was a natural for this project. Dunlop has been a trusted original-equipment tire supplier to Harley-Davidson for more than 35 years—over ten million Dunlop tires have rolled off the motor company assembly line—and the iconic Sportster is popular among new riders and offers many customizing variations.

“Nobody has seen a crisis with the global effects of Covid-19 before, and hopefully nobody ever will again,” said Mike Buckley, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. “Hard to imagine how much worse this could have been without the health care heroes and first responders on the front lines every day and night. The Humble Heroes Project is our way of giving a little back and saying thanks for all you have done.”

The Humble Heroes Project starts on September 1, 2020 and submissions close on November 15, 2020, so don’t wait. Go to www.dunlopheroes.com or scan the QR code to view the rules.

About Dunlop Motorcycle Tires
Dunlop is the largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the U.S.A. For more information, visit: www.DunlopMotorcycleTires.com

