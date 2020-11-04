Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish kill in Fayette County due to accident

WADENA - Late Monday afternoon, DNR responded to a truck rollover about two miles south of Wadena in Fayette County.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions truck of West Union carried approximately 40,000 pounds of fertilizer. An unknown amount entered a tributary of Brush Creek.

DNR investigators found dead fish and high ammonia levels in the stream.

Nutrien Ag dammed the tributary, diverting clean stream flow as they worked to clean up the spill.

DNR staff took water samples for laboratory analysis.

Today, DNR is monitoring cleanup and continuing the investigation. Fisheries staff are on site, checking the downstream. DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.

