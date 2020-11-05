LoanMart Proud to Announce Sponsorships with IRG Sports and Entertainment
New Sponsorship Supports the IHRA and Premier Race Tracks in Florida, Tennessee, and Additional StatesVAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanMart is excited to announce new sponsorships with IRG Sports + Entertainment™ (IRGSE), a leading promoter of sports and other live events in the United States as well as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.
The sponsorships establish the ChoiceCash financial product as an Official Partner of the Palm Beach International Raceway, Memphis International Raceway, Maryland International Raceway, and Cordova International Raceway. Plus, LoanMart is now the Official Loan Servicer of the International Hot Rod Association™ (IHRA).
LoanMart, servicer of ChoiceCash Title Loans, is looking forward to reaching sports fans. Jason Springer, Chief Marketing Officer at LoanMart says, “LoanMart is excited to be working with the IHRA and IRG Sports and Entertainment in 2020 and 2021. It has been an interesting year to say the least, but fans are certainly looking forward to safely getting back in the stands to cheer on their favorite drivers and cars.”
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with LoanMart,” said Dana Landry, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, IRG Sports + Entertainment. “LoanMart offers an unparalleled customer experience for consumers who need access to credit.”
LoanMart is proud to be working with IRG Sports + Entertainment™ and is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the partnership.
LoanMart is a marketer and servicer for ChoiceCash Title Loans made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah Chartered bank located in Provo, Utah, Member FDIC.
