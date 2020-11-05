Club Z! Tutoring of the Highlands Ranch is Offering Free Test Prep to Local Families

Club Z! Tutoring of the Highlands Ranch Opens for Business: Offering Clients First Session Free*!

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Club Z! Tutoring of the Highlands Ranch, proudly serving families in Highlands Ranch, Centennial, Cherry Hills Village, Greenwood Village, and Southglenn, is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including your First Session Free*! Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of the Highlands Ranch Facebook page to participate in any of its upcoming special offers and promotions or call 720-797-4008 to sign up today.Club Z! Tutoring offers in-home (Following all CDC Guidelines) and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring has services and programs to support students of all ages, from kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from test prep classes to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 400 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of the Highlands Ranch is owned and operated by Kim Searfoss. It has been a lifelong dream of Kim to be able to own her own business and help people at the same time. Kim feels that Club Z! gives her the opportunity to succeed as a franchise owner and give back to the community she loves. Her experience coupled with her love of children makes her the perfect fit as a Club Z! franchise owner. Adds Kim:“I want to make a difference with my career and knew coming from a long line of educators, how a strong education can impact a child’s path to success. As a parent of a child that is both gifted and eager to learn, yet has learning difficulties in different areas, I understand it can become challenging to find the right resources to provide the additional support needed for them to succeed. A tutor can provide the one-on-one instruction with patience and expertise in a specific area to help them understand the concepts to improve their grades and teach the study skills that will be needed throughout a lifetime. When families call Club Z! of the Highlands Ranch and surrounding area, I am thrilled to be able to be able to give back by using my personal experience and understanding to provide the best support and provide the additional resources parents need to help their child to succeed too.”Club Z! Tutoring tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, timeframe, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options.Kim is particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep programs to families, having firsthand experience with the intensely competitive nature of college admissions. That is why she is especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! Tutoring of is offering all families a free 30-day trial of the Score Booster program, now through the end of the year.“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students’ results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT, and we’re excited for our local families to try it out.”Families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z! Tutoring of the Highlands Ranch on Facebook or call 720-797-4008 to take advantage of the free offers, as well as all of the other exciting grand opening promotions.Interested in becoming a Club Z! franchise owner? Call one of our franchise developers today 866-658-8978 or visit our tutoring franchise opportunities page to inquire about our current offers and available franchise opportunities!*Call for details