Moore Kuehn Encourages TNAV, PRCP, ALSK, and BSTC Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Telenav , Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV )



Telenav has agreed to be acquired by V99, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Telenav will receive $4.80 per share.

Perceptron , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP )



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Atlas Copco’s acquisition of Perceptron. Upon completion of the merger, Perceptron shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Perceptron’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK )



Alaska Communications Systems Group has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of GCM Grosvenor. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Alaska Communications will receive $3.00 per share.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC)



A tender offer expiring on December 2nd was commenced by Endo International to acquire BioSpecifics Technologies for $88.50 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

