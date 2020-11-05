Washington State Ferries to honor veterans Wednesday with moment of silence

Kathy Mesa, communications, 206-375-4274 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

POW/MIA flag to fly on all operating vessels Nov. 11

SEATTLE – At 11:11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Washington State Ferries will observe two minutes of silence to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Following the moment of silence, all operating vessels underway will sound their whistles to salute all former military personnel, including the many veterans who work for WSF or ride the boats each day.

In addition, WSF will fly the POW/MIA flag on all operating vessels on Veterans Day, honoring those who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action during their service.

“This will be our fifth consecutive year commemorating Veterans Day with a moment of silence and our whistle salutes,” said Amy Scarton, head of WSF. “We want to continue this tradition of thanking and supporting veterans and service members who have sacrificed for our country. We are fortunate to call some of them our coworkers as they continue to provide protection and safety for their fellow Washingtonians every day.”

