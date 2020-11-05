Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Being Named The Top State For Foreign Direct Investment And Free Trade

November 5, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Site Selection Magazine named Texas the top state for foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and the top Free Trade Zone (FTZ) state in the country:

"Texas continues to be the premier economic destination in the country, attracting more foreign-direct investment than any other state, thanks to our outstanding workforce, friendly business climate, and robust infrastructure. With these new rankings from Site Selection, the evidence is even more clear: global businesses succeed in Texas because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish. By building upon our economic development dominance, we will continue to attract more job-creating investments to the Lone Star State from across the country and the world, and ensure economic opportunity for more hardworking Texans."

Site Selection also included two Texas metropolitan areas on their list of Top FDI Project Metros: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland (number 5) and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (number 6).

Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and consultants to corporations. This is the third annual Global Groundwork Index to be released, which uses a blend of proprietary data from Conway Analytics’ Conway Projects Database and an equally robust database from global infrastructure advisory and events firm CG/LA.