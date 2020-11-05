Cleanup process moving forward at South Park site near Duwamish River

Department of Ecology News Release - Nov. 5, 2020

SEATTLE –

Current and past owners of the former Precision Engineering industrial site in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood will build on earlier cleanup work to address contaminated soil and groundwater, under a legal agreement with the Department of Ecology.

Ecology seeks public comment on the agreement (pdf), known as an “agreed order,” from Nov. 9 through Dec 8. The document outlines the process under Washington’s cleanup law to study the site’s contamination, develop cleanup options and propose a cleanup plan. The work would be done by the parties signing the agreed order, which names Dick Morgan, CL Frazier Properties, LLC, and Precision Engineering as the former and current owners of the property.

Ecology also invites comments on a public participation plan (pdf) that describes how Ecology will inform and involve the community about the cleanup process.

History and contamination

Precision Engineering operated a heavy machining and equipment repair services shop on the 3.5 acre property at 1231 S. Director St. from 1968 to 2005. The business performed metal work that included grinding, polishing, honing, hard-chrome plating, milling, welding, and applying coatings by flame or arc. The shop used chemicals including chromic acid for plating, and trichloroethene (TCE) as a solvent.

Previous studies have found pollutants – including diesel fuel, lubricating oil, chromium, and TCE – in soil or groundwater. Past partial cleanups have included the removal of contaminated concrete and soil from within and beneath the Precision Engineering building, and the removal of contaminated soil from a drainage ditch at the south edge of the property.

Community protection and Lower Duwamish Waterway cleanup

The site is located near residential and commercial areas, and the area’s stormwater drains to the Duwamish River. Continuing the cleanup process at this site would address possible health and environmental risks, and may contribute to the larger Lower Duwamish Waterway cleanup. Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency jointly manage that effort along the approximately 5 miles of waterway upstream from Harbor Island.

Cleanup and commenting information

Find information about the site’s contamination and cleanup process at Ecology’s website or these direct links:

In addition to commenting online, people are welcome to email comments and questions to Mark Adams, site manager, at Mark.Adams@ecy.wa.gov, or call 425-649-7107 with questions.

Ecology will consider all comments before finalizing the agreed order and public participation plan.