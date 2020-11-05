Miller & Miller's online-only Watches, Jewelry & Decorative Arts Auction will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 9 am

Beautiful Swiss Omega ‘Pre-Moon’ Speedmaster watch (1962, Ref. 105005-62), in a stainless steel case, engraved to the previous owner on the caseback (est. CA$12,000-$14,000).

René Lalique (French, 1920s) “Ceylan” opalescent glass vase, 9 ½ inches tall, hand-engraved “R. Lalique No. 905” on the base, original and untouched (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).

1880s William Gilbert Jewelers floor standing regulator in a walnut case with 8-day weight-driven regulator movement (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).

Original painting signed by the renowned Western American artist Frederic Remington (1861-1909), depicting horses moving through rocky terrain, done in the 1890s (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).