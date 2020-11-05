Oldcastle Approves WEAV3D Composite Technology for Reinforcement Applications in Polymer Concrete Products

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH Company and leading provider of infrastructure products, has approved WEAV3D composite lattice material for reinforcement applications in their polymer concrete and SMC composite products. Ideal for underground energy, transportation and communication applications, WEAV3D composite lattice is a completely non-metallic reinforcement material that provides high levels of durability and strength, as well as resistance to corrosion and other environmental conditions.

Initially developed for a new polymer concrete cable trench designed for 16,000-pound wheel loads, WEAV3D composite lattice was utilized in place of traditional steel wire reinforcement. The lattice is based on a thermoplastic composite material that forms an adhesive bond with polymer concrete and provides exceptional impact and tensile load resistance.

WEAV3D’s lattice reinforcement was able to provide targeted strength around the drain holes and ends of the cable trench, reducing the likelihood of damage during transportation and installation. It also eliminates the corrosion that can occur when products are cut or drilled and steel is exposed. This advanced reinforcement will be available for use in a wide range of Oldcastle’s infrastructure products.

As a leader in composite material products and technology, Oldcastle is always looking to utilize innovative materials to bring lightweight, durable and economical products to the market. “The WEAV3D lattice offers flexibility and performance in the design, handling and placement of reinforcement that cannot be matched with traditional steel reinforcing,” says Oldcastle Product Manager, Chris Schultz, P.E.

“Using thermoplastic composite materials that bond with Oldcastle’s resin yields the best possible strength and mechanical properties,” says WEAV3D founder and CEO, Christopher Oberste, PhD. “Our composites are also cost competitive with steel reinforcement.”

For more information, visit www.weav3d.com

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several market sectors nationwide, including: building structures, communications, energy, transportation and water. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

Oldcastle Infrastructure is part of CRH’s Building Products division. CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America.

About WEAV3D Inc.

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, WEAV3D Inc. is an innovator in composite materials, manufacturing processes, and processing equipment, having spun out of the Georgia Institute of Technology Materials Science and Engineering department in 2017. The patent-pending WEAV3D composite forming process enables the production of optimized lattice structures that can be utilized as an alternative or supplement to steel rebar and wire cage in reinforced polymer concrete. This innovative solution addresses many of the limitations of traditional FRP rebar solutions in that it is weldable, formable on-site, and can be provided as sheet or roll stock based on the length of material required. For more information, visit www.weav3d.com.

