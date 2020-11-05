North America and Europe Medical Display Market is expected to reach $1,515.8 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2%
North America and Europe medical display market is expected to reach $1,515.8 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America and Europe medical display market was estimated at $1.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $1.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.
Growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments fuel the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market. On the other hand, market saturation in developed countries and increasing adoption of refurbished medical displays restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in imaging techniques are expected to pave the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The surgical segment to rule the roost during the study period-
Based on application, the surgical segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than one-fourth of the total market. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% till 2026.
The desktop segment to lead the trail during the study period-
Based on device, the desktop segment contributed to 89% of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. As the most widely used medical displays due to ease of usage and better compatibility, desktops have just become an inevitability in almost every surgical procedure. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by 2026.
The U.S generated the largest share in 2018-
Based on geography, the U.S segment held the major share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Availability of medical displays with high end configurations has spurred the growth of the segment. At the same time, Germany is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during 2019–2026.
Key players in the industry-
The key market players analyzed in the North America and Europe medical display market report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Coje CO., LTD., Double Black Imaging Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), Axiomtek Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Novanta Inc. (Novanta), Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., FSN Medical Technologies, Hisense Medical, HP INC., Sony Corporation, Alpha Display, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Ltd., Steris PLC, and EIZO Corporation (EIZO). These market players have taken recourse to exclusive strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.
