Clifford Law Offices Ranked in 2021 “Best Law Firms”

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifford Law Offices has been ranked in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list nationally in Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions and regionally in seven practice areas.

Firms included in the 2021 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.

Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

The 2021 Edition of “Best Law Firms” includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

Clifford Law Offices received the following rankings in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms”:

Clifford Law Offices has earned a ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list for several years. To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is ranked one of the top law firms in Illinois as well as in the country in the area of complex personal injury and wrongful death cases such as medical malpractice, aviation litigation, products liability, premises liability and transportation litigation. It also has developed a reputation in qui tam litigation or whistleblower cases and handles class action matters as well as commercial litigation cases. To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, visit www.CliffordLaw.com.

Attachment

pammenaker@cliffordlaw.com Clifford Law Offices pammenaker@cliffordlaw.com