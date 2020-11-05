DLH Appoints Chief Scientist

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to the federal government, today announced Sandra Halverson, MPH, PhD has been appointed Chief Scientist effective November 1, 2020. In this role, Dr. Halverson will work collaboratively with the DLH Executive Leadership Team to help set company research and scientific priorities. In addition to research coordination and personnel management duties, Sandra will serve as a public representative of the company, helping tell the story of DLH’s increasingly prominent role in the public health and life sciences market space.

Dr. Halverson currently serves as Director of DLH’s Survey Operations Center and as Project Director for the DLH-supported NIEHS Sister Study, a landmark research effort dedicated to finding the causes of breast cancer.

“We are thrilled that Sandra is taking on this larger role within DLH,” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health and Scientific Research operating unit. “Her combination of discipline-specific knowledge, leadership skills, and business know-how will strengthen the competitive position of our company and ensure DLH is at the forefront of the latest scientific and technological advances.”

Dr. Halverson joined DLH in 2012 from her tenure-tracked position as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University; she served as the Associate Director of Graduate Studies for the school’s Institute for Medicine and Public Health doctoral program in epidemiology. Sandra holds a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, as well as a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from The George Washington University School of Public Health and Health Services.

“This appointment will help build upon DLH’s position in the Public Health & Life Sciences market area,” said DLH President and CEO, Zach Parker. "In this time of public health crisis, our solutions in epidemiology, clinical trials, biomedical & environmental research including longitudinal studies, health policy analytics, and program evaluation are more vital than ever.”

