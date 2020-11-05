Tuya Smart Announces 2020 Platform Data and Growth

The company continues to accelerate the evolution of the smart ecosystem for developers globally

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, CA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuya Smart, the global leading AI+IoT Platform, announced its 2020 platform data that demonstrates the massive growth behind the global AIoT ecosystem that continues to bring new opportunities for developers and brand partners around the world.

By the end of October 2020, the Tuya IoT Development Platform served over 230,000 developers around the world, a 28% YOY increase. The AIoT platform has smart-enabled more than 200,000 products in nearly 1,000 product categories, a 122% YOY increase.

Now, Powered by Tuya products can be found in more than 190 countries in over 100,000 sales channels globally including Home Depot, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Lidl.

Compared with traditional devices, Powered by Tuya smart devices save carbon emissions equivalent to planting 40 million trees, saving users nearly $200 million USD in electricity bills. The Tuya Cloud processes on average:

73 million AI facial recognition and security device computations per day.

81 million AI voice interaction computations per day.

Tuya, together with 20,000 cloud developers, will continue to build a smart business ecosystem and provide smart business solutions for industries including security, commercial lighting, community, housing, hotel, and elderly care.

Tuya’s Global Ecosystem Strategy—Nebula Project

In 2019, Tuya supported more than 40 start-ups in over 40 countries around the world to become leading local IoT brands.

In 2020, Tuya furthered this mission by partnering with dozens of industry giants worldwide, including Lidl, Hama, Medion, and Calex in Europe, Monster and Globe in North America, and EVE Lighting, Kuawa Lama, and Wipro in Southeast Asia to help them innovate and transform their business models to become smart business leaders in their regions.

Tuya Smart Upgrades the Ecosystem Chain to an Ecosystem Circle

So far, nearly 30 Fortune Global 500 brands have collaborated with the Powered by Tuya ecosystem, such as Schneider Electric, Samsung SmartThings, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Tuya’s products and services have covered nearly 100 business scenarios, entering more than 80% of mainstream online channels globally and more than 20 industries.

Tuya has also led industry initiatives and joined a number of global alliances and associations to further its place as a prominent IoT player. For example, in June 2020, Tuya joined the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors to actively promote and contribute to both the Zigbee and Project Connected Home over IP standards, and in October 2020, Tuya joined the ioXt Alliance to drive the direction of IoT device security alongside other industry leaders.

“We are very proud to report these statistics today,” said Eva Na, CMO of Tuya. “We expect to accelerate this progress throughout 2021 with increased connectivity options and expanded SaaS and PaaS offerings. Most importantly, we’ll continue to delight end users with added functionality and new features in our top-rated smart home management apps.”

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart is a leading global AIoT platform provider with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya’s platform has smart-enabled more than 200,000 products in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 230,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China.

For more information, please visit:

Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Attachments

Ann Marie Olivo-Shaw Tuya Smart global_pr@tuya.com