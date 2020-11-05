PennDOT Honors Employees for Innovative Ideas

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has recently recognized 15 PennDOT employees for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies at 2020 Innovation Awards. One of the awards was awarded to PennDOT’s District 3-0, which represents Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

Employees were recognized with both IdeaLink 20/20 and WorkSmart awards. IdeaLink and WorkSmart are online suggestion systems that allow employees to share their ideas and efficient work practices. Over the last decade, PennDOT staff have submitted more than 3,000 ideas through IdeaLink, several hundred of which have been implemented. Since 2016, nearly 200 smart practices have been published in PennDOT’s WorkSmart system.

“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I'm proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”

Gramian and other department executives honored winner David Shearer, County Maintenance Manager for Snyder and Union counties, during an online ceremony.

“I am proud of David Shearer for winning a 2020 Innovation Award for his innovative and creative approach to installing underdrainage along District 3-0 roadways,” said District Executive Sandra Tosca, P.E., “His efforts have been adopted throughout the district and has allowed us to continue to maintain an efficient and effective approach to maintaining roadway integrity.”

Shearer identified a productive and efficient way to install underdrainage along roadways, which improved the overall subbase of the roadway. In order to achieve this, Shearer suggested soliciting for a rented trencher to save time when installing the underdrain, rather than utilizing the backhoe for installation. The pilot program proved to be efficient and improve productivity. The smart practice was embraced by all District 3 counties.

