REMOTE K12 Connected Teacher Summit Announces National Nominate-a-Teacher Program

Awards program will celebrate excellence for K-12 teachers coast to coast

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona State University today announced the launch of the REMOTE K12 Teacher Awards program, which has been developed to celebrate and recognize kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in the U.S. who are delivering an exceptional online/hybrid learning experience and making learning accessible, effective, exciting and engaging for students.

The awards program is part of REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit , a free, one-day virtual event on Jan. 9, 2021 to help K-12 teachers deliver better online and blended learning experiences.

The REMOTE K12 Teacher Awards program is open now for nominations from superintendents, teachers, students and parents to nominate an exceptional K-12 teacher to be recognized at the summit in January.

Nominations can be submitted for two categories:

Celebrate a t eacher for o utstanding l eadership - This category allows anyone to show appreciation and recognition for a K-12 teacher for outstanding leadership and acknowledge them in a personal statement. REMOTE K12 will feature these teachers in a celebration gallery alongside other teachers making an impact across the U.S.

- This category allows anyone to show appreciation and recognition for a K-12 teacher for outstanding leadership and acknowledge them in a personal statement. REMOTE K12 will feature these teachers in a celebration gallery alongside other teachers making an impact across the U.S. Nominate a t eacher for e xceptional p edagogy – In this category, nominations for the nation’s top K-12 teachers will be considered by a panel from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and select outstanding online and education leaders. Nominees will be judged in five different areas, which include innovation in remote learning, student engagement, equity and diversity, teamwork, and collaboration. Up to 20 teachers will be chosen to present at the January summit, while the Top 100 winners will be showcased on an honor board and receive a citation on the ASU’s REMOTE K12 website and in the virtual event.

“Virtual and remote learning is set to become a long-term feature of the educational landscape. Yet for many K-12 teachers, transitioning to online and hybrid learning is still a work in progress. This school year more classes have already been delivered virtually than ever before, and many have been developed and written just in the past few months,” said David Levin, executive producer of REMOTE. “The REMOTE K12 Teacher Award program acknowledges the teachers who have excelled at making the shift to online and blended education and gives us all a chance to identify and share new sources of excellence.”

Nominations for the REMOTE K12 Teacher Award program can be submitted through 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Nov. 25, 2020. To learn more and to submit a nomination, click here.

REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit will bring outstanding educators from across the country together to share effective and efficient virtual learning techniques and offer insights on pedagogy, course design, equity, wellness, accessibility, assessment, collaboration, engagement and more. Registration for REMOTE K12 is free for those involved in K-12 education. Click here to register to attend.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University (ASU) has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit is produced by Questex.

