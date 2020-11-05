MPC Alliance Membership Increases Nearly 3X in First Year

Expanding Industry Focus on Multiparty Computation (MPC) Drives Increase in MPC-Based Products, Services, and Market Adoption.

/EIN News/ -- NIST Workshop on Multi-Party Threshold Schemes - Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As technology experts convene for the National Institute of Standards and Technology virtual workshop on Multi-Party Threshold Schemes the MPC Alliance announces a near three-fold increase in membership. The MPC Alliance is an association of companies with a shared interest in improving the security and privacy of data and digital assets through the application of privacy preserving, secure multiparty computation (MPC). The alliance was orignally co-founded by Sepior, Unbound Tech, and ZenGo in 2019.

Since its unveiling last year, the MPC Alliance has incorporated in Delaware, and expanded membership to include the following: Acronis, Alibaba Group, AMIS, ARPA, Atomrigs Labs, Big Horn Web3 Solutions, Bolt Labs, Cosmian, Cryptoworth, Curv, Cybavo, Cybernetica, Digital Garage, Fragmentix, I4P, IJS Technologies, Inpher, ITRI, Juzix, MYKEY, Nth Party, NTT, Partisia, Penta Security, PlatON, PRIVEcomms, QEDIT, Qredo, Salesforce, Sepior, Spherity, Thresh0ld, TruthShare, TsingJiao Information Science, Unbound Tech, Xkey, Xtendr, and ZenGo.

“Tripling our membership, while transitioning to a paid membership model, in the midst of a global pandemic illustrates the level of interest and commitment we’re seeing with MPC,” said Frank Wiener, President of the MPC Alliance. “Secure multiparty computation (MPC) has broad potential application, but we’ve seen a particular interest in two critically important general categories: cryptographic key management, and privacy preserving computations.”

Multiparty computation (MPC) is a technology that allows multiple independent parties to jointly compute on privately held data, without disclosing their data to each other or to any other party. Application optimized implementations of MPC can be used to protect secrets such as encryption keys and to provide privacy preserving computations. MPC has been applied to applications including: auctions, contact tracing, medical research, machine learning / deep neural networks, decentralized finance (DeFi), data collaboration, encryption/decryption, cryptocurrency/digital asset custody and wallet services, code signing, cloud and blockchain data privacy controls and security, passwordless authentication, secure communications, and more.

