Guess & Co. Corporation Expands Covid-19 Solutions to Financing

Quick Financing and Lending Partners With Over $50,000,000 to Lend Now

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many small businesses continue to struggle with a slower recovery, Guess & Co. Corporation announced an expansion of its Covid-19 solutions to include financing. Guess & Co. Corporation’s Covid-19 financing solutions are ideal for small businesses generating at least $1 million in annual revenue and who have been in business at least 12 months such as builders, general contractors, subcontractors, physician’s offices, dental offices, restaurants, hotels, motels, retailers, manufacturers, salons, transportation services, trucking companies, automotive dealers, farmers, childcare providers, law firms, accounting firms, consulting firms, franchises and many others. Guess & Co. Corporation has put together a set of trusted lending partners with the capacity to lend over $50,000,000 immediately, and as a broker, the company works with those lending partners to immediately obtain financing for its clients. Loans range from $100,000 to $2,500,000 for unsecured business financing. The typical loan amount will be the equivalent of 7-10% of a company’s gross annual revenue. For example, a company generating $1,250,000 in annual revenue will generally qualify for an unsecured business loan of $125,000. Most loans have a term of 6 to 12 months and require daily or weekly payments. The loans are similar to a business credit card and interest rates may be as much as 6% per month depending upon the history of the business. Businesses are approved even if they have outstanding bank loans. Guess & Co. Corporation has a 99.9% approval rate for its clients. Approvals are secured typically within 1 business day and loans are funded the next day following verification. Clients enjoy a no-hassle and straightforward process that requires them to submit standard documentation such as bank statements and tax returns via email along with a two-page application. Unsecured financing may be used for working capital to cover payroll, purchase inventory, etc. Unlike the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the loans provided by Guess & Co. Corporation’s lending partners have no restrictions, monies may be used for any legitimate business purpose.



In addition to unsecured business financing, Guess & Co. Corporation has commercial real estate financing available including refinancing/cash-out for commercial owner-occupied properties. Commercial real estate financing loans range from $100,000 to $40 million. Equipment financing is being offered from $100,000 to $100 million. Accounts receivable financing is being offered from $1 million to $10 million. Guess & Co. Corporation also has specialty financing available for diamond dealers and high-end jewelry dealers that ranges from $1 million to $100 million and can be provided within days through its lending partners. For clients with art collections, Guess & Co. Corporation will also provide art financing through a trusted lending partner and financing is available up to $250 million.

Guess & Co. Corporation provides “white-glove” level service in helping clients with financing. Senior management oversee a team that works closely with the client to identify the best financing scenario and the client is kept informed. Clients are encouraged to borrow reasonably and responsibly, and Guess & Co. Corporation’s team works with clients to put together a viable payback plan. Clients are also introduced to other products and services provided by Guess & Co. Corporation that will help them grow their business both in terms of revenue and profitability. “We grew tired of reading about companies going under and we decided to put together a set of programs to do something about and help companies survive and thrive during these uncertain times,” said Jerry D. Guess, founder, chairman and CEO of Guess & Co. Corporation. The company has invested over $250,000 into community outreach efforts to make businesses aware of the solutions available. Most recently, Guess & Co. Corporation aired 60 second radio commercials in select markets throughout the United States to announce the funding programs it has available through its lending partners. The company also launched a campaign on social media, “No Stimulus, No Problem”. “Our company is trying to get the word out to all businesses that we are ready to assist them, we are really just a phone call away and they are a phone call away from having capital at a time when they could really use it the most,” said Michelle Stewart, deputy chairman, president, COO and CFO of Guess & Co. Corporation. The company’s senior executive management team also includes Mandy L. Hall, who serves as senior executive vice-president, chief corporate officer and global managing director. Ms. Hall is responsible for overseeing client relationships and supervising the client relationship teams who work directly with clients of the company.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with four core operating units: energy, health care, technology and real estate. The company has over ten non-core businesses including commercial loan brokerage, compliance, intelligence, security, commodities, asset management and others. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida with offices in Overland Park, Kansas and Cary, North Carolina. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a0e310-7671-4a35-8393-6b4420066ed8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aab76e9-d0cc-4eec-abb9-befaa94f59a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02a78cf2-71c9-42f6-9201-c820b762450f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42d0d88f-0fec-4755-bf36-949f3720915d





Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com