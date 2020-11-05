PMMC Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, PMMC has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its contract management (Contract PRO) and patient estimation solutions (Estimator PRO) within its revenue cycle management platform.

Driven by analytics, PMMC Contract PRO empowers hospitals and health systems to manage accounts receivable, maximize reimbursement from third-party payers and identify underpayment and denial trends to model and negotiate future contract terms.

PMMC Estimator PRO leverages this data to calculate and provide patients with accurate, out-of-pocket cost estimates online to improve patient engagement, increase upfront collections and meet the new CMS price transparency requirements.

“We are extremely proud to once again receive the HFMA Peer Review designation for our Contract PRO and Estimator PRO products. This is a testament to our clients’ success and innovation of our revenue cycle platform,” said Robby Shaul, PMMC President and CRO.

“As hospitals face unique revenue challenges today, we are committed to consistently providing value and a measurable return on investment to our 450 (and growing) hospital clients across the country. The HFMA Peer Review recognition reinforces that value.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have PMMC renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About PMMC

PMMC provides high-value revenue cycle software and services to improve the financial performance of healthcare providers.

PMMC enables revenue strategies for hospitals and health systems with the industry’s most integrated and accurate revenue cycle management platform – helping hospitals identify underpayments and denials, negotiate better payer contracts, optimize charges, and increase price transparency.

Clients see, on average, a 10 to 1 return on investment.

