Public Meetings on Simplifying VT Fishing Regulations, Nov. 10, 18

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is proposing to simplify fishing regulations to make them easier to understand and would like your input at virtual public meetings on November 10 and 18.

“We want to have fishing regulations that are easier to comprehend for new anglers and those who would like to fish in unfamiliar lakes or streams,” said Commissioner Louis Porter. “Vermont’s fishing regulations have become increasingly complex over the years, and we believe they can be simpler and still protect our fish populations while encouraging people to enjoy Vermont’s wealth of fishing opportunities.”

“Some regulations are proposed to be eliminated while others would be consolidated. In some cases, for example, length limits and daily creel limits could be standardized for a species in most waters.”

“Simplifying the regulations would also make it possible to improve the annual Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations we provide to anglers,” Porter added.

The book currently has 11 different regulation tables, while a revised version is proposed to have only three. A reduction in the number of waters with special regulations would shorten the Index of Rivers and Streams and Index of Lakes and Ponds sections.

Anglers would also be able to fish most Vermont waters at any time of year with artificial lures or flies if they practice catch-and-release, while a few seasonally closed waters or areas with special regulations would remain closed.

The department will hold two online public informational meetings to introduce its proposed changes. Go to www.vtfishandwildlife.com at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 or Wednesday, November 18 to join one of the meetings via Microsoft Teams.

A presentation will be given at each meeting followed by a question and answer period. The presentation and additional information is also available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fishing-regulation-simplification for anglers to review if they are unable to attend one of the meetings.

The department is collecting comments on the proposal through November 30 by:

Email: ANR.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov

Regular mail: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department ATTN: Fishing Regulation Comments 1 National Life Dr. Montpelier, VT 05620-3702

These informational meetings are not part of the formal Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board rule making process and will help guide the creation of a formal regulation proposal which will start the rule making process in 2021. Formal public hearings and additional opportunities for public input and comment will occur in 2021, giving residents and anglers a second opportunity to make their voices heard before any changes are made.

For Immediate Release: November 4, 2020

Media Contacts: Commissioner Louis Porter 802-828-1454, Louis.Porter@vermont.gov

Bernie Pientka 802-922-6025, Bernie.Pientka@vermont.gov