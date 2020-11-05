Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,493 in the last 365 days.

Input Sought for Third Year of State Lakes Fund

Virtual Public Meeting Scheduled Nov. 12

Photo of Deep Creek LakeThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host a webinar Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. to provide an update and solicit public input for year three of the State Lakes Protection and Restoration Fund. The fund is providing $1 million annually for three years to protect and restore state-owned lakes. 

During the webinar, the department will report on projects underway and accept input toward developing a budget for best use of funds for the coming year, in coordination with local governments, organizations, and citizens.

The funds can be used for removing sediment, treating contaminated sediment, preventing the spread of invasive species, improving the ecological and recreational value, and any other action the department deems necessary at any or all of the 16 lakes throughout Maryland.

The public is invited to register in advance using an online form to attend the webinar. Comments can also be provided in writing by emailing mike.naylor@maryland.gov.

Updates and additional information will be posted on the department’s website.

You just read:

Input Sought for Third Year of State Lakes Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.