Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) ("Pure Extracts"), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, and functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to announce that the Company's stock has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PULL".



“We are pleased to be listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange as a significant first step towards Pure Extracts’ continual expansion within the emerging extraction space,” said chief executive officer Ben Nikolaevsky. “There currently is a tremendous opportunity for growth in consumer natural health products, for which we plan on playing a pivotal role within the supply chain mechanism by providing full spectrum oil products for the cannabis, hemp and functional mushroom space.”

Pure Extracts would like to thank its expert tradespeople who worked tirelessly on the its state-of-the-art facility in Pemberton, BC, its team of dedicated employees, and the investors who have financed the company for a total $9.45 million allowing it to become a world-class, plant-based extraction company.

Pure Extracts would like to thank its management team for their tireless work on the company’s behalf. The officers of Pure Extracts are Ben Nikolaevsky, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Benville, Chief Operating Officer; and Yana Popova, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Additional biographic information about each of the officers of Pure Extracts is provided below.

Ben Nikolaevsky – Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nikolaevsky holds over a decade of experience in corporate leadership roles across the natural products, agriculture and cannabis sectors. Under his recent leadership as President & CEO of Natura Naturals Inc., a private Canadian cannabis Licensed Producer, the company was acquired by Tilray Inc. Prior to Natura, he was president & CEO of Blue Goose Capital Corp. Mr. Nikolaevsky served as Market Vice President, National Accounts at CIBC and as Chief Credit Officer & Capital Markets Manager at IBM Global Financing Canada. Mr. Nikolaevsky holds a B.A. (Economics – York University) and is a Certified Financial Auditor (Commercial Finance Association, New York, NY).

Doug Benville – Chief Operating Officer



Doug Benville has been with Pure Extracts since its inception. He has several years of experience in the cannabis space, previously having worked as an extraction consultant in the legal recreational cannabis space. He also acted as a cultivation consultant to patients growing and extracting under ACMPR licensing. Mr. Benville is highly proficient in cannabis cultivation, system operations and oil extraction.

Yana Popova – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Ms. Popova has over 13 years of accounting experience working with private and public companies. Throughout her career, she has acted as an accountant to multiple private and public companies. Ms. Popova was an accountant at Platinum Group Metals Ltd., a mining company focused on the production of platinum and palladium in South Africa, from January 2015 to September 2017. Ms. Popova is a current CFO and director of the Corporation (since August 2018), formerly a shell company. Ms. Popova holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Economics degree from the University of Toronto, from which she graduated in 2005, and is a holder of the CPA designation.

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL)

Pure Extracts was incorporated under the BCBCA and has its offices and operations in Pemberton, British Columbia. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Pure Extracts is undertaking the operations of toll processing, white labelling, and developing its own private label of products incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils. Additionally, Pure Extracts is presently expanding its business to include functional mushrooms extraction by working on functional mushroom extraction processes compatible with its existing infrastructure. Pure Extracts has a fully built CO 2 extraction facility built to European Union GMP standards and intends to seek EU GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal.

