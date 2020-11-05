Progress and Microsoft to Discuss .NET 5

/EIN News/ -- Webinar series to focus on the state of .NET and the future of desktop app dev, and will help attendees start building new apps on.NET immediately after attending

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will host two live webinars in November to help developers harness the power of the long-anticipated .NET 5 platform, expected to be released this month.



.NET 5 is expected to unify .NET Framework and .NET Core into one single .NET platform. Its transition from a Windows-only proprietary framework to a cross-platform, open source system will provide developers with powerful tools to build faster applications across web, desktop and mobile. Those who want to be ready for .NET 5 on the day of its release can join the two webinars hosted by Progress:

The Future of Desktop Webinar – Nov. 5, 2020 | 11 am ET

Olia Gavrysh, program manager at Microsoft, and Sam Basu, senior developer advocate at Progress, will walk attendees through the latest trends in .NET desktop application development and will present insider tips and tricks on how to develop or migrate existing desktop applications to .NET 5.



The State of .NET Webinar – Nov. 19, 2020 | 11:00 am ET

Progress senior developer advocates Ed Charbeneau and Sam Basu will discuss the new .NET 5 tooling and performance and will help developers acquire the knowledge and skills they need to successfully build apps for web, mobile and desktop on .NET.



Always in front with the newest .NET advancements, Progress was the first to deliver support for the latest preview of .NET 5. Earlier this year, the company announced that its leading development tools, Telerik® UI for Blazor, Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik® UI for WPF, Telerik® UI for WinForms and Telerik® JustMock™ ship with support for .NET 5.

To register for the two webinars, go to https://www.telerik.com.

