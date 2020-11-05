Hudson Global Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

2020 Third Quarter Summary

Revenue of $25.4 million decreased 1.4% from the third quarter of 2019 and 4.7% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $9.1 million decreased 20.4% from the third quarter of 2019 and 22.6% in constant currency.

Net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* was $0.38 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.13 in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* loss was $0.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Total cash including restricted cash was $29.7 million at September 30, 2020.



“Our business in the third quarter of 2020 continued to be impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment caused by COVID-19,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “We are positioned to respond quickly as activity begins to rebound. We are excited about the recent acquisition of Coit Group and what our new, combined team can accomplish together in the technology space. We believe this accretive combination will generate considerable value for our clients, team, and stockholders.”

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $19.9 million increased 10% and adjusted net revenue of $5.0 million decreased 13% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. EBITDA was $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $0.8 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Americas

In the third quarter of 2020, Americas revenue of $1.9 million decreased 45% and adjusted net revenue of $1.7 million decreased 48% from the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA loss was $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to breakeven EBITDA in same period last year. The region recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million a year ago.

Europe

Europe revenue in the third quarter of 2020 declined 29% to $3.6 million and adjusted net revenue of $2.4 million decreased 13% from the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA was breakeven in the third quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of $0.2 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was breakeven for the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million a year ago.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's corporate costs were $0.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the third quarter of 2020 period excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million compared to $0.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with $29.7 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company used $0.5 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2020, compared to generating $0.2 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, the company has used $1.4 million in cash flow from operations compared to using $7.6 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

Through 2019 and 2020 year-to-date, the Company reduced its share count by 16% and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $1.7 million remaining.

COVID-19 Update

As disclosed in previously issued Company press releases as well as in our 2019 Form 10-K and first and second quarter 2020 Form 10-Qs, our business has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the accompanying economic downturn. This downturn, as well as the uncertainty regarding the duration, spread and intensity of the outbreak, led to an initial reduction in demand for our services in the first three quarters of 2020. Some of our customers have instituted hiring freezes, while other customers that are more capable of working remotely have been allowed to operate somewhat as usual. The expected timeline for this reduction in demand for our services remains uncertain and difficult to predict considering the rapidly evolving landscape but we are beginning to see signs of positive momentum at certain clients.

The Company is vigilantly monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company is confident that it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 25,413 $ 25,762 $ 74,117 $ 68,363 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses

16,343 14,366 46,319 35,912 Salaries and related 8,098 8,857 24,650 27,758 Other selling, general and administrative 2,049 2,022 5,584 6,911 Depreciation and amortization 25 23 73 62 Total operating expenses 26,515 25,268 76,626 70,643 Operating (loss) income (1,102 ) 494 (2,509 ) (2,280 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 14 88 133 526 Other income (expense), net 96 (87 ) 474 (215 ) (Loss) income from continuing operation before provision for income taxes (992 ) 495 (1,902 ) (1,969 ) Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 165 149 538 356 (Loss) income from continuing operations (1,157 ) 346 (2,440 ) (2,325 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 18 — (113 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,157 ) $ 364 $ (2,440 ) $ (2,438 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: (Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.41 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.84 ) $ (0.74 ) (Loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations — 0.01 — (0.04 ) (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.41 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.84 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 2,858 3,082 2,920 3,150 Diluted 2,858 3,118 2,920 3,150





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,345 $ 31,190 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $20 and $174, respectively 11,916 12,795 Restricted cash, current 154 148 Prepaid and other 1,213 804 Total current assets 42,628 44,937 Property and equipment, net 132 186 Operating lease right-of-use assets 269 401 Deferred tax assets 725 793 Restricted cash 234 380 Other assets 7 7 Total assets $ 43,995 $ 46,704 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 392 $ 1,064 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,920 8,178 Short-term debt 810 — Operating lease obligations, current 230 246 Total current liabilities 10,352 9,488 Income tax payable 859 845 Operating lease obligations 43 160 Long-term debt 516 — Other liabilities 167 177 Total liabilities 11,937 10,670 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,672 and

3,663 shares issued; 2,685 and 2,936 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 486,659 486,088 Accumulated deficit (438,947 ) (436,507 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (333 ) (479 ) Treasury stock, 987 and 726 shares, respectively, at cost (15,325 ) (13,072 ) Total stockholders’ equity 32,058 36,034 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 43,995 $ 46,704





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 19,877 $ 1,934 $ 3,602 $ — $ 25,413 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 5,002 $ 1,678 $ 2,390 $ — $ 9,070 Net loss $ (1,157 ) Provision from income taxes 165 Interest income, net (14 ) Depreciation and amortization 25 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 517 $ (789 ) $ (40 ) $ (669 ) (981 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 415 26 88 (625 ) (96 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11 — 1 322 334 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 1 — 81 82 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 943 $ (762 ) $ 49 $ (891 ) $ (661 ) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 17,436 $ 3,510 $ 4,816 $ — $ 25,762 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 5,574 $ 3,205 $ 2,617 $ — $ 11,396 Net income $ 364 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 18 Income from continuing operations 346 Provision for income taxes 149 Interest income, net (88 ) Depreciation and amortization 23 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 821 $ 3 $ 178 $ (572 ) 430 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 267 161 144 (485 ) 87 Stock-based compensation expense 22 (3 ) (9 ) 192 202 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — — — 37 37 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,110 $ 161 $ 313 $ (828 ) $ 756





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 55,661 $ 7,328 $ 11,128 $ — $ 74,117 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 14,331 $ 6,431 $ 7,036 $ — $ 27,798 Net loss $ (2,440 ) Provision from income taxes 538 Interest income, net (133 ) Depreciation and amortization 73 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,879 $ (1,767 ) $ 323 $ (2,397 ) (1,962 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 519 186 (120 ) (1,059 ) (474 ) Stock-based compensation expense 49 (4 ) 5 521 571 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 319 — 440 759 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,447 $ (1,266 ) $ 208 $ (2,495 ) $ (1,106 ) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 43,569 $ 10,632 $ 14,162 $ — $ 68,363 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 15,584 $ 9,558 $ 7,309 $ — $ 32,451 Net loss $ (2,438 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (113 ) Loss from continuing operations (2,325 ) Provision for income taxes 356 Interest income, net (526 ) Depreciation and amortization 62 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,135 $ 17 $ (139 ) $ (3,446 ) (2,433 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 810 449 407 (1,451 ) 215 Stock-based compensation expense 80 20 5 706 811 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — — — 975 975 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,025 $ 486 $ 273 $ (3,216 ) $ (432 )





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Asia Pacific $ 19,877 $ 17,436 $ 677 $ 18,113 Americas 1,934 3,510 (2 ) 3,508 Europe 3,602 4,816 238 5,054 Total $ 25,413 $ 25,762 $ 913 $ 26,675 Adjusted net revenue (1) Asia Pacific $ 5,002 $ 5,574 $ 196 $ 5,770 Americas 1,678 3,205 (6 ) 3,199 Europe 2,390 2,617 131 2,748 Total $ 9,070 $ 11,396 $ 321 $ 11,717 SG&A:(2) Asia Pacific $ 4,070 $ 4,477 $ 161 $ 4,638 Americas 2,537 3,052 (3 ) 3,049 Europe 2,245 2,295 115 2,410 Corporate 1,295 1,055 (2 ) 1,053 Total $ 10,147 $ 10,879 $ 271 $ 11,150 Operating income (loss): Asia Pacific $ 919 $ 1,075 $ 33 $ 1,108 Americas (767 ) 160 — 160 Europe 42 316 17 333 Corporate (1,296 ) (1,057 ) 2 (1,055 ) Total $ (1,102 ) $ 494 $ 52 $ 546 EBITDA (loss): Asia Pacific $ 517 $ 821 $ 21 $ 842 Americas (789 ) 3 — 3 Europe (40 ) 178 9 187 Corporate (669 ) (572 ) (1 ) (573 ) Total $ (981 ) $ 430 $ 29 $ 459





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net Loss Outstanding Share Net loss $ (1,157 ) 2,858 $ (0.41 ) Add: Non-recurring items (after-tax) 82 2,858 0.03 Adjusted net loss (1) $ (1,075 ) 2,858 $ (0.38 )





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net Income Outstanding Share Net income $ 364 3,118 $ 0.12 Add: Non-recurring items (after-tax) 37 3,118 0.01 Adjusted net income (1) $ 401 3,118 $ 0.13





(1) Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the company's profitability or liquidity. Further, Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



