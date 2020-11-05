NexTech AR Solutions to Release Q3 Earnings on November 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg and CFO, Kashif Malik, CPA, CA will be hosting the company’s live Q3 2020 conference call after market close on November 12, 2020



The earnings will be released after the close and the call will begin at 4:30 ET.

Bridge Name: NexTech AR Solutions

Conference ID: 5979019

Dial in: +1 (435) 777-2200

Toll-Free +1 (800) 309-2350

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted later, on the company's website.

Q3 Key Highlights:



Preliminary Q3 2020 Total Bookings of $6.7 million* which exceeded all of 2019 revenue of $6mill

331% growth over Q3 2019 revenue of $1,561,425

NexTech filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market July 2nd.

Record cash on hand of $16.3 million

cash on hand of $16.3 million Raised $13.2 million , through underwritten offering by Mackie Research of 2,035,000 shares at a price of $6.50

, through underwritten offering by Mackie Research of 2,035,000 shares at a price of $6.50 Hired Eugen Winschel 18-year SAP Executive as new COO

Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities.

the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities. Company became approved Microsoft partner

Launched New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart

New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart Landed $250,000 edTech AR contract with Ryerson University

$250,000 edTech AR contract with Ryerson University Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures.

Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures. Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration

the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities

“Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to Rival Zoom and Address Telemedicine and Edtech Markets

NexTech attributes this massive growth to new customer acquisitions and the expansion of services for existing customers as the demand for AR and remote work solutions intensified.

The company is continuing to experience a rapid rise in demand for all its services. However, demand is especially high for its AR Solutions which include WebAR, AR ads, ScreenAR, Human holograms as well as custom AR solutions. Demand for the companies AR labs for education is growing at 200%/month while every virtual event the company does has multiple AR experiences. To meet this growing demand the company is currently hiring dozens of AR/VR, Unity, and 3D modeling experts.

About NexTech AR

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

