SurveyMonkey Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Reports record revenue, 53% year-over-year growth in enterprise sales revenue



Launches its integrated customer experience offering, the GetFeedback platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today reported third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

“With 20% year-over-year revenue growth, nearly 450 sequential new enterprise customers, and more than $16 million in free cash flow, SurveyMonkey posted another strong quarter in Q3,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “We continued our move up-market as organizations like Calendly, Calm, Gainsight, GAF Materials, McDonald’s Japan, NerdWallet, and Trustmark chose our powerful, agile software to turn feedback into action. Our launch of the GetFeedback platform positions us to be a force in customer experience, a market that is hungry for a cost-efficient solution as organizations increasingly prioritize customer feedback on their digital transformation journey.”

Q3 2020 Key Results

Total revenue was $95.4 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Enterprise sales revenue was $27.4 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Enterprise sales revenue accounted for approximately 29% of total revenue, up from approximately 23% in Q3 2019. We ended the quarter with approximately 7,700 enterprise sales customers, up 25% from approximately 6,100 in Q3 2019.

Self-serve revenue was $68.0 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue was $165.1 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) were $183.3 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Paying users totaled approximately 803,000, an increase of approximately 90,000, or 13% from more than 713,000 in Q3 2019, and an increase of approximately 22,000 paying users from Q2 2020. Approximately 87% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 82% a year ago.

Average revenue per user was $478, up approximately 7% from $448 in Q3 2019.

GAAP operating margin was negative 23.7% and non-GAAP operating margin was 2.2%.

GAAP net loss was $26.1 million and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.19. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.3 million and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was approximately $0.01.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.9 million and free cash flow was $16.2 million for 18.7% and 17.0% margin, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $206.3 million and total debt was $214.1 million for net debt of $7.8 million as of September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Company Highlights

SurveyMonkey posted a shareholder letter with its complete third quarter 2020 financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at investor.surveymonkey.com .

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, SurveyMonkey currently expects the following:

Q4 2020 Revenue $99 million - $101 million 19% YoY growth at mid-point Non-GAAP operating margin 2% to 4%

The Company expects basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 143 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,334 $ 131,035 Accounts receivable, net 20,434 17,795 Deferred commissions, current 4,630 3,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,673 9,382 Total current assets 240,071 161,290 Property and equipment, net 22,510 35,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,496 63,904 Capitalized internal-use software, net 29,802 33,156 Acquisition intangible assets, net 23,697 33,150 Goodwill 465,602 462,927 Deferred commissions, non-current 8,464 5,384 Other assets 8,781 9,376 Total assets $ 857,423 $ 804,259 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,752 $ 2,677 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,715 16,077 Accrued compensation 25,693 24,031 Deferred revenue, current 164,282 139,990 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,091 8,381 Debt, current 1,900 1,900 Total current liabilities 221,433 193,056 Deferred revenue, non-current 776 1,015 Deferred tax liabilities 5,480 4,870 Debt, non-current 212,191 213,616 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,340 82,668 Other non-current liabilities 9,402 7,050 Total liabilities 525,622 502,275 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 806,002 705,143 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,807 (444 ) Accumulated deficit (476,009 ) (402,716 ) Total stockholders’ equity 331,801 301,984 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 857,423 $ 804,259

SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 95,429 $ 79,317 $ 274,635 $ 223,097 Cost of revenue (1)(2) 21,899 19,626 62,852 56,203 Gross profit 73,530 59,691 211,783 166,894 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 30,068 22,718 83,196 65,931 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 43,875 30,926 128,544 86,665 General and administrative (1) 22,181 20,992 65,452 61,294 Restructuring — — — (66 ) Total operating expenses 96,124 74,636 277,192 213,824 Loss from operations (22,594 ) (14,945 ) (65,409 ) (46,930 ) Interest expense 2,379 3,572 7,887 10,878 Other non-operating income, net (143 ) (887 ) (1,277 ) (3,441 ) Loss before income taxes (24,830 ) (17,630 ) (72,019 ) (54,367 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,289 (1,320 ) 1,274 (1,802 ) Net loss $ (26,119 ) $ (16,310 ) $ (73,293 ) $ (52,565 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 141,034 133,417 138,907 130,434

(1)Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,222 $ 718 $ 3,229 $ 2,805 Research and development 8,322 5,468 22,275 15,863 Sales and marketing 5,912 2,918 15,096 8,714 General and administrative 6,150 5,678 17,979 17,665 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 21,606 $ 14,782 $ 58,579 $ 45,047

(2)Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,800 $ 1,557 $ 5,813 $ 3,448 Sales and marketing 1,270 964 3,983 2,267 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets $ 3,070 $ 2,521 $ 9,796 $ 5,715

SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (73,293 ) $ (52,565 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,328 32,468 Non-cash leases expense 9,958 9,185 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 58,579 45,047 Deferred income taxes 608 (1,866 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,156 309 Gain on sale of a private company investment (1,001 ) (1,001 ) Other 1,834 143 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,929 ) (1,382 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,900 ) (2,908 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,851 5,955 Accrued compensation 1,689 (1,401 ) Deferred revenue 24,242 23,486 Operating lease liabilities (11,135 ) (10,237 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,987 45,233 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (114,603 ) Purchases of property and equipment (772 ) (2,026 ) Capitalized internal-use software (7,051 ) (9,593 ) Proceeds from sale of a private company investment and other 1,095 1,001 Net cash used in investing activities (6,728 ) (125,221 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 37,301 41,846 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,082 2,662 Repayment of debt (1,650 ) (1,650 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 38,733 42,858 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (957 ) (435 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 75,035 (37,565 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,683 154,371 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 206,718 $ 116,806 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest paid for term debt $ 7,386 $ 10,391 Income taxes paid $ 709 $ 756 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Fair value of common stock issued as acquisition consideration $ — $ 36,204 Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs $ 1,692 $ 2,889 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets, net $ — $ 7,548 Derecognized financing obligation related to building due to adoption of ASC 842 $ — $ 92,009 Derecognized building due to adoption of ASC 842 $ — $ 71,781

SVMK INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATED REVENUE DATA (unaudited)

Quarterly Disaggregated Revenue

Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 30, 2019 Self-serve revenue $ 68,001 $ 65,398 $ 63,107 $ 62,948 $ 61,348 $ 60,071 $ 57,619 Enterprise revenue 27,428 25,543 25,158 21,376 17,969 15,068 11,022 Revenue $ 95,429 $ 90,941 $ 88,265 $ 84,324 $ 79,317 $ 75,139 $ 68,641

Annual Disaggregated Revenue

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Self-serve revenue $ 241,986 $ 220,822 Enterprise revenue 65,435 33,502 Revenue $ 307,421 $ 254,324

Self-serve revenues are generated from products purchased independently through our website.

Enterprise revenues are generated from products sold to organizations through our sales team.

SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from Operations

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Loss from operations $ (22,594 ) $ (14,945 ) $ (65,409 ) $ (46,930 ) GAAP Operating margin (24 )% (19 )% (24 )% (21 )% Stock-based compensation, net 21,606 14,782 58,579 45,047 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 3,070 2,521 9,796 5,715 Restructuring — — — (66 ) Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 2,082 $ 2,358 $ 2,966 $ 3,766 Non-GAAP Operating margin 2 % 3 % 1 % 2 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Loss and Loss per diluted share

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net loss $ (26,119 ) $ (16,310 ) $ (73,293 ) $ (52,565 ) GAAP Net loss per diluted share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share 141,034 133,417 138,907 130,434 Stock-based compensation, net 21,606 14,782 58,579 45,047 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 3,070 2,521 9,796 5,715 Restructuring — — — (66 ) Gain on sale of a private company investment — — (1,001 ) (1,001 ) Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2) 97 (1,029 ) 72 (1,219 ) Non-GAAP Net loss $ (1,346 ) $ (36 ) $ (5,847 ) $ (4,089 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share 141,034 133,417 138,907 130,434

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

(2) Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for stock-based compensation, net, restructuring and gain on sale of a private company investment. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.



SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)

Calculation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 17,892 $ 23,521 $ 43,987 $ 45,233 Purchases of property and equipment — (691 ) (772 ) (2,026 ) Capitalized internal-use software (1,679 ) (3,066 ) (7,051 ) (9,593 ) Free cash flow $ 16,213 $ 19,764 $ 36,164 $ 33,614

Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Gross profit $ 73,530 $ 59,691 $ 211,783 $ 166,894 GAAP Gross margin 77 % 75 % 77 % 75 % Stock-based compensation, net 1,222 718 3,229 2,805 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 1,800 1,557 5,813 3,448 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 76,552 $ 61,966 $ 220,825 $ 173,147 Non-GAAP Gross margin 80 % 78 % 80 % 78 % GAAP Research and development $ 30,068 $ 22,718 $ 83,196 $ 65,931 GAAP Research and development margin 32 % 29 % 30 % 30 % Stock-based compensation, net 8,322 5,468 22,275 15,863 Non-GAAP Research and development $ 21,746 $ 17,250 $ 60,921 $ 50,068 Non-GAAP Research and development margin 23 % 22 % 22 % 22 % GAAP Sales and marketing $ 43,875 $ 30,926 $ 128,544 $ 86,665 GAAP Sales and marketing margin 46 % 39 % 47 % 39 % Stock-based compensation, net 5,912 2,918 15,096 8,714 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 1,270 964 3,983 2,267 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 36,693 $ 27,044 $ 109,465 $ 75,684 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin 38 % 34 % 40 % 34 % GAAP General and administrative $ 22,181 $ 20,992 $ 65,452 $ 61,294 GAAP General and administrative margin 23 % 26 % 24 % 27 % Stock-based compensation, net 6,150 5,678 17,979 17,665 Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 16,031 $ 15,314 $ 47,473 $ 43,629 Non-GAAP General and administrative margin 17 % 19 % 17 % 20 %

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

APPENDIX A

SVMK INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, and free cash flow. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures are that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.

With regards to the Non-GAAP guidance provided above, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amounts are not provided as the quantification of certain items excluded from each respective Non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense, net, requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable.

Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin : We define Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets and restructuring. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share : We define Non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, restructuring, gain on sale of a private company investment, and including the income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share is defined as Non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin : We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net and amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin : We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net. Non-GAAP research and development margin is defined as Non-GAAP research and development divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin : We define Non-GAAP sales and marketing as GAAP sales and marketing excluding stock-based compensation, net and amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is defined as Non-GAAP sales and marketing divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin : We define Non-GAAP general and administrative as GAAP general and administrative excluding stock-based compensation, net. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is defined as Non-GAAP general and administrative divided by revenue.

We use these Non-GAAP measures to compare and evaluate our operating results across periods in order to manage our business, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and developing our strategic operating plans. We believe that these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management in evaluating our financial performance and for operational decision making, but they are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have excluded the effect of the following items from the aforementioned Non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and/or are non-recurring in nature and because we believe that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity. We further believe this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in our financial statements and facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peer operating results. A description of the Non-GAAP adjustments for the above measures is as follows:

Stock-based compensation, net : We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

: We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will recur in future periods.

: We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will recur in future periods. Restructuring : Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. We expect that restructuring costs will generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. However, we may incur these expenses in future periods in connection with any new acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

: Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. We expect that restructuring costs will generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. However, we may incur these expenses in future periods in connection with any new acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. Gain on sale of a private company investment : Gain on sale of a private company investment was recognized on a GAAP basis resulting from the sale of certain corporate assets. We expect that such transactions will be infrequent in occurrence and are therefore excluded from our Non-GAAP results as they do not otherwise relate to our core business operations.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data” section of this press release. The accompanying tables provide details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the Non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between those financial measures.

Free cash flow : We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures our liquidity after deducting capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, which we believe provides a more accurate view of our cash generation and cash available to grow our business. We expect to generate positive free cash flow over the long term. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Some of the limitations of free cash flow are that free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

