Reputation.com Awarded Two New Innovative Patents That Make Creating Targeted Social Ads Simple

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first — and only — comprehensive Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, announced today that it has been granted two additional patents covering its online reputation management technology. The patents, “Customized Allocation Framework” and “Customized Targeting Framework,” bring the company’s total number of patents held to 33, further strengthening its position as a leader in helping businesses understand their online reputations to get found, get chosen and get better. Reputation.com’s suite of products is recognized as the only complete, enterprise-grade platform proven to help companies instantly connect to their customers and improve their experience at every touchpoint. These two new patents further enhance Reputation.com’s core offerings with capabilities that are unique in the industry.

Both the “Customized Allocation Framework” patent and the “Customized Targeting Framework” patent work together as a system to make creating targeted social ads simpler. Reputation.com worked with some of its largest customers to identify pain points in the process of creating digital ads that were especially prone to errors. The patented products make creating an ad simple and intuitive, and allow customers to focus on their core business while Reputation.com takes care of their social media presence. By using these patents, multi-location customers, such as Camp Bow Wow and VCA, have also seen an increased efficiency in allocating their advertising spend across hundreds of social media pages.



“These new patents allow us to continue innovating in order to provide our customers with top-tier products and remain as the leader in our industry," said Manish Balsara, chief technology officer at Reputation.com. “By selecting a top-performing post and targeting it based on age, gender, etc., we’re able to further increase the post’s engagement and reach. Because the system keeps track of past choices, it makes future customization easier and error proof the more often it is used.”



About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit https://www.reputation.com/why-us/patents/.

Media Contacts:

Shelby Valdez

202.549.7234

svaldez@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f97bcc9-e81e-42da-a563-c9e3e950e24c