SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Notable third quarter items include:

Average dayrates, excluding those for the wind crew transfer vessel fleet, were $11,323 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $10,946 in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year improvement in average dayrates reflect an improved fleet mix and the full quarter contribution from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the equity interests in SEACOSCO Offshore LLC (“SEACOSCO”). This acquisition added eight modern platform supply vessels to SEACOR Marine’s owned vessel fleet, six of which are equipped with a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system designed to reduce fuel consumption and enhance the safety and redundancy of the vessels’ systems.





Multiple hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility in oil prices impacted revenues for the third quarter of 2020. SEACOR Marine expects this volatility to continue for at least the remainder of this year. SEACOR Marine will continue to closely monitor the level of activity from its oil and gas customers and adjust its operations accordingly.





Administrative and general expenses in the third quarter were $10.2 million, including a one-time restructuring charge of $0.25 million as a result of SEACOR Marine’s cost reduction initiative. During the third quarter of 2020, SEACOR Marine completed its Transformation Plan which resulted in the achievement of the previously announced target of $8.0 million in annual savings. SEACOR Marine continues to evaluate additional opportunities for further cost reductions to continue adapting to changing conditions.



SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $45.7 million, operating loss was $11.4 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $16.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $54.7 million, operating loss of $3.4 million, and DVP of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The reduction in DVP in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower revenues in the United States.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's third quarter results:

“SEACOR Marine continued to execute its strategy of prudent cost control and improving its fleet and geographic mix during a quarter marked by the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and a very active hurricane season in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Our U.S. operations experienced their lowest utilization levels on record, mainly driven by the effects of the most active hurricane season since 2005, with five storms having disrupted operations in the region so far this year. Internationally, our West Africa and Middle East operations experienced weakened demand driven by the effects of low commodity prices and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as higher drydocking and repair time. However, we are encouraged that our operations in Latin America reflect the positive contribution of several vessels recently acquired as part of our SEACOSCO transaction, and that our offshore wind operations in Europe continued to meet our expectations, even in a difficult COVID-19 environment.

“I want to emphasize the importance of the two transactions that we executed at the end of last quarter, which will enhance our results and strengthen our liquidity. The acquisition of our partner’s interest in SEACOSCO is already accretive to our results this quarter, and the ability to carry back net operating losses pursuant to the CARES Act will add over $30 million of liquidity once received. We are well positioned to navigate this very challenging environment and create value for our stakeholders over the long term.

“COVID-19 continues to create significant challenges to our logistics, especially our crew rotations. SEACOR Marine is devoting significant resources to ensure the safety of our crews and the service of our fleet. Although the situation is greatly improved from the first half of the year, much progress needs to be made before we can return to the pre-COVID environment. We need a consistent approach across the offshore industry and better coordination with government authorities in order to facilitate the safe transit of our employees. I again want to thank our crews and shore-based employees for their continued dedication to maintaining safe and reliable operations in a difficult environment.”

For the third quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $18.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $11.4 million. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.3 million ($0.34 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $3.4 million.

___________________

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.



SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

For all other requests, contact Connie Morinello at (346) 980-1700 or InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 45,697 $ 54,700 $ 129,318 $ 152,422 Costs and Expenses: Operating 29,128 27,211 77,661 97,747 Administrative and general 10,155 11,462 35,480 32,798 Lease expense 1,390 4,153 6,152 12,589 Depreciation and amortization 16,613 16,091 46,927 48,600 57,286 58,917 166,220 191,734 (Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 233 861 (15,792 ) (2,719 ) Operating Loss (11,356 ) (3,356 ) (52,694 ) (42,031 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 50 317 1,255 886 Interest expense (8,598 ) (7,362 ) (23,231 ) (22,659 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (11 ) (26 ) (36 ) (87 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 5 3,057 5,204 734 Foreign currency gains, net (853 ) (370 ) (959 ) (624 ) (9,407 ) (4,384 ) (17,767 ) (21,750 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (20,763 ) (7,740 ) (70,461 ) (63,781 ) Income Tax Benefit (3,119 ) 1,277 (24,868 ) (5,606 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (17,644 ) (9,017 ) (45,593 ) (58,175 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (433 ) (1,325 ) 1,458 (11,879 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (18,077 ) (10,342 ) (44,135 ) (70,054 ) (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax — (7,899 ) — (6,724 ) Net Loss (18,077 ) (18,241 ) (44,135 ) (76,778 ) Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 4 204 (4,036 ) (4,395 ) Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (18,081 ) $ (18,445 ) $ (40,099 ) $ (72,383 ) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.72 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (2.80 ) Discontinued operations — (0.44 ) — $ (0.29 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (3.09 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and diluted shares 24,989,977 23,740,718 24,611,666 23,406,759







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer) $ 11,323 $ 11,018 $ 11,157 $ 11,071 $ 10,946 Average Rates Per Day $ 6,656 $ 6,648 $ 7,163 $ 7,260 $ 6,981 Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 54 % 57 % 57 % 62 % 64 % Fleet Utilization 70 % 69 % 63 % 68 % 74 % Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 5,715 5,167 5,210 5,542 6,048 Fleet Available Days 9,379 8,688 8,668 9,007 9,578 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 43,586 $ 39,807 $ 39,290 $ 44,465 $ 49,747 Bareboat charter 676 723 724 834 1,765 Other marine services 1,435 1,348 1,729 3,771 3,188 45,697 41,878 41,743 49,070 54,700 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 16,513 13,378 13,706 15,096 15,879 Repairs and maintenance 4,639 4,311 4,804 3,983 5,495 Drydocking 585 566 1,365 766 515 Insurance and loss reserves 1,873 1,589 939 1,663 1,198 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,388 2,295 2,067 2,409 2,910 Other 3,130 1,774 1,739 2,061 1,214 29,128 23,913 24,620 25,978 27,211 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 16,569 17,965 17,123 23,092 27,489 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 1,390 1,355 3,407 3,570 4,153 Administrative and general 10,155 14,560 10,765 11,928 11,462 Depreciation and amortization 16,613 15,313 15,001 15,412 16,091 28,158 31,228 29,173 30,910 31,706 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 233 (3,453 ) (12,572 ) (2,679 ) 862 Operating Loss (11,356 ) (16,716 ) (24,622 ) (10,497 ) (3,355 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 50 529 676 559 317 Interest expense (8,598 ) (6,995 ) (7,638 ) (7,397 ) (7,362 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (11 ) (9 ) (16 ) (21 ) (26 ) Derivative losses (gains), net 5 85 5,114 (663 ) 3,057 Foreign currency gains, net (853 ) (171 ) 65 (1,037 ) (370 ) Other, net — — — (1 ) — (9,407 ) (6,561 ) (1,799 ) (8,560 ) (4,384 ) Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (20,763 ) (23,277 ) (26,421 ) (19,057 ) (7,739 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (3,119 ) (15,081 ) (6,668 ) (2,306 ) 1,277 Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (17,644 ) (8,196 ) (19,753 ) (16,751 ) (9,016 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (433 ) 2,130 (239 ) (2,425 ) (1,325 ) Loss from Continuing Operations (18,077 ) (6,066 ) (19,992 ) (19,176 ) (10,341 ) (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax — — — (2,742 ) (7,899 ) Net Loss (18,077 ) (6,066 ) (19,992 ) (21,918 ) (18,240 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 4 7 (4,047 ) (1,463 ) 204 Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (18,081 ) $ (6,073 ) $ (15,945 ) $ (20,455 ) $ (18,444 ) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Continuing operations $ (0.72 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.49 ) Discontinued operations — — — (0.12 ) (0.29 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 24,989 24,851 23,989 23,832 23,741 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 24,996 24,899 24,854 23,708 23,653







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 19,397 $ 15,574 $ 20,988 $ 19,285 $ 17,851 Fleet utilization 5 % 5 % 11 % 20 % 26 % Fleet available days 1,871 1,842 1,864 1,956 2,340 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 37 32 116 6 159 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 1,576 1,465 1,301 1,301 1,131 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 1,668 $ 1,478 $ 4,375 $ 7,408 $ 10,914 Bareboat charter 731 723 724 732 597 Other marine services 473 513 642 516 838 2,872 2,714 5,741 8,656 12,349 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,481 2,284 2,928 3,432 4,353 Repairs and maintenance 338 314 617 782 1,508 Drydocking - 110 1,057 252 547 Insurance and loss reserves 778 354 135 566 371 Fuel, lubes and supplies 251 189 524 407 739 Other 85 93 79 102 88 3,933 3,344 5,340 5,541 7,606 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ (1,061 ) $ (630 ) $ 401 $ 3,115 $ 4,743 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 716 $ 741 $ 2,138 $ 2,283 $ 2,758 Depreciation and amortization 4,961 5,254 5,358 5,474 5,634 Africa, primarily West Africa Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,364 $ 9,001 $ 9,249 $ 9,435 $ 9,316 Fleet utilization 71 % 85 % 89 % 88 % 91 % Fleet available days 1,288 1,304 1,346 1,349 1,380 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 45 90 56 68 — Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 124 — — — — Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 7,641 $ 9,944 $ 11,095 $ 11,249 $ 11,738 Other marine services (385 ) (480 ) 167 1,216 129 7,256 9,464 11,262 12,465 11,867 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,597 2,546 2,695 3,230 3,308 Repairs and maintenance 1,066 1,379 1,435 1,242 1,323 Drydocking 481 256 8 253 (53 ) Insurance and loss reserves 267 188 193 369 230 Fuel, lubes and supplies 994 727 472 817 961 Other 686 565 571 976 499 6,091 5,661 5,374 6,887 6,268 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 1,165 $ 3,803 $ 5,888 $ 5,578 $ 5,599 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 430 $ 417 $ 1,126 $ 757 $ 761 Depreciation and amortization 2,667 2,889 2,604 2,608 2,681







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,670 $ 10,245 $ 9,634 $ 8,843 $ 8,795 Fleet utilization 78 % 82 % 73 % 82 % 83 % Fleet available days 1,809 1,613 1,671 1,901 2,020 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 89 113 200 15 129 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 76 61 48 153 184 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,672 $ 13,605 $ 11,767 $ 13,840 $ 14,798 Other marine services 296 514 420 678 414 13,968 14,119 12,187 14,518 15,212 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,171 3,795 3,811 4,129 4,023 Repairs and maintenance 1,564 1,580 1,246 973 1,387 Drydocking 104 200 414 146 20 Insurance and loss reserves 451 430 339 408 333 Fuel, lubes and supplies 482 955 665 769 701 Other 1,771 819 683 635 567 9,543 7,779 7,158 7,060 7,031 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 4,425 $ 6,340 $ 5,029 $ 7,458 $ 8,181 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 46 $ 32 $ 45 $ 42 $ 43 Depreciation and amortization 4,379 3,921 3,790 3,963 3,914 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 13,355 $ 10,752 $ 9,397 $ 8,649 $ 6,867 Fleet utilization 99 % 97 % 93 % 69 % 71 % Fleet available days 655 408 389 429 399 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 7 — 3 35 5 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — 65 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 8,621 $ 4,251 $ 3,396 $ 2,541 $ 1,951 Bareboat charter — — - 102 1,168 Other marine services 212 168 149 261 221 8,833 4,419 3,545 2,904 3,340 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,342 1,377 1,215 1,081 846 Repairs and maintenance 704 255 392 234 298 Drydocking — — (114 ) 114 — Insurance and loss reserves 138 105 69 79 31 Fuel, lubes and supplies 307 132 135 127 187 Other 444 123 305 188 (87 ) 3,935 1,992 2,002 1,823 1,275 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 4,898 $ 2,427 $ 1,543 $ 1,081 $ 2,065 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 9 $ 9 $ 9 $ 9 $ — Depreciation and amortization 1,708 950 899 1,037 1,573







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked 3,434 3,436 3,471 3,505 3,146 Fleet utilization 93 % 87 % 73 % 80 % 96 % Fleet available days 3,756 3,521 3,398 3,373 3,439 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 81 117 122 107 3 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 — — — 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,984 $ 10,529 $ 8,657 $ 9,427 $ 10,346 Bareboat charter (55 ) — Other marine services 839 633 351 1,100 1,586 12,768 11,162 9,008 10,527 11,932 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,922 3,376 3,057 3,224 3,349 Repairs and maintenance 967 783 1,114 752 979 Drydocking — — — 1 1 Insurance and loss reserves 239 512 203 241 233 Fuel, lubes and supplies 354 292 271 289 322 Other 144 174 101 160 147 5,626 5,137 4,746 4,667 5,031 Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1) $ 7,142 $ 6,025 $ 4,262 $ 5,860 $ 6,901 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 189 $ 156 $ 89 $ 479 $ 591 Depreciation and amortization 2,898 2,299 2,350 2,330 2,289







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 7,388 $ 8,383 $ 8,012 $ 8,095 $ 7,790 Fleet utilization 54 % 43 % 39 % 48 % 53 % Fleet available days 644 667 709 705 736 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 21 76 74 33 10 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 276 273 273 337 332 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 2,564 $ 2,413 $ 2,225 $ 2,714 $ 3,059 Other marine services (147 ) (137 ) 559 1,076 365 2,417 2,276 2,784 3,790 3,424 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 950 853 892 1,212 1,418 Repairs and maintenance 432 679 408 330 524 Drydocking (2 ) (19 ) 22 - 8 Insurance and loss reserves 139 159 45 208 179 Fuel, lubes and supplies 148 168 216 145 252 Other 370 341 259 366 404 2,037 2,181 1,842 2,261 2,785 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 380 $ 95 $ 942 $ 1,529 $ 639 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 505 $ 518 $ 1,216 $ 872 $ 1,357 Depreciation and amortization 495 500 561 522 568 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,421 $ 8,590 $ 8,472 $ 8,257 $ 8,133 Fleet utilization 63 % 72 % 76 % 78 % 78 % Fleet available days 2,300 2,426 2,521 2,935 3,156 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 71 137 156 82 81 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 421 285 273 341 459 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 12,212 $ 15,078 $ 16,284 $ 18,877 $ 20,079 Bareboat charter 731 723 724 732 597 Other marine services (256 ) (372 ) (355 ) (40 ) (200 ) 12,687 15,429 16,653 19,569 20,476 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,180 4,166 4,659 5,071 5,486 Repairs and maintenance 1,642 1,922 2,278 1,873 2,204 Drydocking 587 274 36 357 (27 ) Insurance and loss reserves 353 304 332 541 347 Fuel, lubes and supplies 976 1,180 904 1,098 1,395 Other 1,489 1,203 1,000 1,346 959 9,227 9,049 9,209 10,286 10,364 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 3,460 $ 6,380 $ 7,444 $ 9,283 $ 10,112 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 351 $ 352 $ 352 $ 352 $ 351 Depreciation and amortization 5,105 5,405 5,118 5,447 5,646







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 11,355 $ 8,477 $ 7,360 $ 7,179 $ 6,755 Fleet utilization 74 % 83 % 79 % 87 % 96 % Fleet available days 1,257 527 2,521 338 398 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 23 13 3 — — Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 229 61 — — — Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,541 $ 3,713 $ 2,520 $ 2,114 $ 2,589 Bareboat charter (55 ) — — 102 1,168 Other marine services 92 (53 ) (69 ) 582 863 10,578 3,660 2,451 2,798 4,620 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,821 1,591 1,206 1,369 1,266 Repairs and maintenance 968 375 348 159 276 Drydocking — 197 — 142 1 Insurance and loss reserves 230 106 67 65 66 Fuel, lubes and supplies 601 219 119 377 205 Other 1,022 246 397 314 57 6,642 2,734 2,137 2,426 1,871 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 3,936 $ 926 $ 314 $ 372 $ 2,749 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ — $ — $ 381 $ 517 Depreciation and amortization 2,673 1,000 787 823 1,167 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Fleet available days 42 91 91 92 92 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 42 91 91 92 92 Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel — — 13 6 13 Repairs and maintenance 35 46 11 5 1 Insurance and loss reserves 13 16 20 9 18 Fuel, lubes and supplies (8 ) (2 ) 22 — 2 Other 32 67 101 64 75 72 127 167 84 109 Direct Vessel Loss (1) $ (72 ) $ (127 ) $ (167 ) $ (84 ) $ (109 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Operating: Depreciation and amortization $ 27 $ 127 $ 128 $ 128 $ 128







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 27,947 $ 24,894 $ 27,513 $ 27,453 $ 26,172 Fleet utilization 23 % 30 % 31 % 36 % 39 % Fleet available days 1,472 1,456 1,456 1,472 1,665 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 64 9 141 6 153 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 899 816 664 657 432 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 9,319 $ 11,001 $ 12,339 $ 14,375 $ 16,830 Other marine services 316 306 250 732 795 9,635 11,307 12,589 15,107 17,625 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,963 3,545 4,097 4,588 4,824 Repairs and maintenance 624 407 650 776 1,656 Drydocking — 111 1,307 267 532 Insurance and loss reserves 1,055 893 679 711 484 Fuel, lubes and supplies 370 343 490 550 899 Other 538 219 147 338 221 6,550 5,518 7,370 7,230 8,616 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 3,085 $ 5,789 $ 5,219 $ 7,877 $ 9,009 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 31 $ 44 $ 1,497 $ 1,497 $ 1,498 Depreciation and amortization 5,980 6,081 6,128 6,136 6,247 Crew transfer Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 2,565 $ 2,481 $ 2,375 $ 2,378 $ 2,220 Fleet utilization 95 % 87 % 72 % 77 % 92 % Fleet available days 3,664 3,521 3,458 3,465 3,531 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 81 117 122 111 52 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 48 92 184 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 8,950 $ 7,602 $ 5,922 $ 6,385 $ 7,190 Other marine services 710 548 315 389 577 9,660 8,150 6,237 6,774 7,767 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,184 2,721 2,592 2,435 2,432 Repairs and maintenance 891 754 1,056 693 775 Drydocking — 3 — — — Insurance and loss reserves 109 100 99 124 113 Fuel, lubes and supplies 263 230 230 220 152 Other 80 115 86 75 96 4,527 3,923 4,063 3,547 3,568 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,133 $ 4,227 $ 2,174 $ 3,227 $ 4,199 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 107 $ 67 $ - $ - $ - Depreciation and amortization 1,766 1,637 1,717 1,837 1,819







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 720 $ 1,056 $ 1,029 $ 1,032 $ 788 720 1,056 1,029 1,032 788 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 415 502 247 415 440 Repairs and maintenance 47 128 53 147 59 Insurance and loss reserves (26 ) 11 (303 ) 5 (9 ) Fuel, lubes and supplies 38 157 86 19 5 Other (401 ) (417 ) (251 ) (442 ) (598 ) 73 381 (168 ) 144 (102 ) Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 647 $ 675 $ 1,197 $ 888 $ 890 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 396 $ 374 $ 342 $ 468 $ 430 Depreciation and amortization 567 563 562 519 516







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities: DVP (1) 16,569 17,965 17,123 23,092 27,489 Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains) (3,600 ) (3,814 ) (3,838 ) (4,648 ) (4,963 ) Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards) (8,766 ) (13,352 ) (9,776 ) (10,773 ) (9,160 ) SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees (11 ) (9 ) (16 ) (21 ) (26 ) Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies 2,117 — — 800 873 Other, net (excluding non-cash losses) — — — (2 ) — 6,309 790 3,493 8,448 14,213 Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes 74 (9,293 ) (7,144 ) 7,758 (7,236 ) Director share awards — 755 — — — Restricted stock vested — (3 ) (175 ) (55 ) (240 ) Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net (445 ) (279 ) (214 ) (190 ) (546 ) Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1) (6,071 ) (4,529 ) (4,744 ) (6,255 ) (5,633 ) Interest received 50 529 676 560 316 Income taxes refunded, net (829 ) — — — — Net cash (used in) provided operating activities (912 ) (12,030 ) (8,108 ) 10,266 874 Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,166 ) (8,530 ) (11,244 ) (5,890 ) (9,547 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 3,539 14,030 3,105 36,418 10,119 Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet — — — 27,390 — Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet — — — (5,140 ) — Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash — 3,745 — — — Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture — (8,445 ) — — — Construction reserve funds used — — 9,148 5,268 1,951 Net investing activities in property and equipment (1,627 ) 800 1,009 58,046 2,523 Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies (907 ) (56 ) (245 ) (6,062 ) (8,686 ) Capital distributions from equity investees — — — 48 413 Principal payments on notes due from equity investees 490 — — — 22 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,044 ) 744 764 52,032 (5,728 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (8,246 ) (3,502 ) (5,222 ) (3,899 ) (11,976 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs 1,089 — — — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants 2 — — 340 973 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,155 ) (3,502 ) (5,222 ) (3,559 ) (11,003 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 592 265 (1,908 ) (19,238 ) (472 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (9,519 ) (14,523 ) (14,474 ) 39,501 (16,329 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Operating Activities — — — 4,297 (446 ) Investing Activities — — — (4,462 ) (116 ) Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents — — — 3,322 268 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations: — — — 3,157 (294 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (9,519 ) (14,523 ) (14,474 ) 42,658 (16,623 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 58,050 72,573 87,047 44,389 61,012 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 48,531 $ 58,050 $ 72,573 $ 87,047 $ 44,389







SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)