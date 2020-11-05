Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Signed agreements with Clearway Group (CEG) to acquire the Repowered 160 MW Langford Wind Project



Acquired CEG’s residual interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships, including an associated SREC contract

Received offer from CEG to invest in, inclusive of CEG’s interest in Mesquite Star, a 1.6 GW renewable project partnership

Raised $120 million of new corporate capital through the refinancing of non-recourse project debt and additional equity under the ATM program

Increasing the quarterly dividend by 1.8% to $0.318 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020; Reiterating Clearway’s long term annual dividend growth target of 5-8%, with upper end in 2021

Reaffirming 2020 financial guidance, updating pro forma CAFD outlook and initiating 2021 financial guidance

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today reported third quarter 2020 financial results, including Net Income of $42 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $312 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $257 million, and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) of $171 million.

"While the Company’s current year financial outlook has primarily been impacted by challenging renewable energy conditions in part due to the severe fires on the west coast and modest volumetric changes at the Thermal segment related to COVID-19, the prospects for long term growth at Clearway remain robust,” said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the new transactions announced today, Clearway has now committed to nearly $450 million in new investments during the year. When combined with the Company's available capital resources, including the now released cash from the PG&E related projects and $120 million of newly raised corporate capital, the Company can execute upon this growth in an efficient and accretive manner. This affords us the flexibility to meet our long term 5-8% annual dividend growth target, including the upper end through next year. In addition, and as we look beyond next year, we continue to engage with CEG on new opportunities, including today’s announcement of a new drop down offer for an investment in a 1.6 GW project partnership which will lead to further sustained dividend growth.”

Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution used in this press release are non-GAAP measures and are explained in greater detail under “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Segment Results

Table 1: Net Income/ (Loss)

($ millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Conventional 48 41 97 97 Renewables 34 6 (26 ) (70 ) Thermal 1 5 4 (5 ) Corporate (41 ) (17 ) (64 ) (70 ) Net Income/ (Loss) 42 35 11 (48 )

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA

($ millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Conventional 107 85 293 230 Renewables 196 201 536 503 Thermal 16 18 45 50 Corporate (7 ) (4 ) (21 ) (14 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 312 $ 300 $ 853 $ 769

Table 3: Cash from Operating Activities and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions) 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Cash from Operating Activities $ 257 $ 224 $ 441 $ 374 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD)1 $ 171 $ 177 $ 265 $ 232

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported Net Income of $42 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $312 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $257 million, and CAFD of $171 million. Net Income increased versus the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower non-cash changes to the fair value of interest rate swaps, offset in part by higher income tax expense. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA results were higher than 2019 primarily due to the acquisitions of Carlsbad and Hawaii Solar Phase I which was partially offset by weaker renewable energy resources versus last year. In the third quarter, CAFD results were lower than 2019 primarily due to corporate interest payments from the refinancing of the 2024 Senior Notes and the issuance of the 2028 Senior Notes. This was partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA versus last year.

COVID-19 Update

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has implemented measures and developed corporate and regional response plans to protect its employees and to maintain safe and reliable operations at its facilities. Based on its experience year to date, the Company does not currently anticipate any material impact to its financial conditions resulting from the pandemic, however it has seen some degradation in volumetric sales at certain Thermal locations. The Company is currently anticipating that there will continue to be lower volumetric sales at the Thermal segment through 2021.

Operational Performance

Table 4: Selected Operating Results

(MWh and MWht in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Conventional Equivalent Availability Factor2 98.9 % 99.4 % 94.3 % 93.8 % Renewables Generation Sold (MWh)3 1,815 1,786 5,746 5,183 Thermal Generation Sold (MWh/MWht) 483 605 1,521 1,776

In the third quarter of 2020, availability at the Conventional segment was lower than the third quarter of 2019 but in line with internal expectations. Generation in the Renewables segment during the third quarter of 2020 was 2% higher than the third quarter of 2019 due to growth investments. This was partially offset by weaker renewable energy conditions versus the third quarter of 2019. Thermal generation was 20% lower during the third quarter of 2020 versus last year primarily due to the disposition of Energy Center Dover and a decline in volumetric sales in part due to COVID-19 related impacts.

____________________________________

1 Includes adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated investments that were unable to distribute project dividends due to the PG&E bankruptcy as of June 30, 2020

2 Excludes unconsolidated projects

3 Generation sold excludes MWh that are reimbursable for economic curtailment

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 5: Liquidity

($ millions) 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Clearway Energy, Inc. and Clearway Energy LLC, excluding subsidiaries $ 183 $ 30 Subsidiaries 176 125 Restricted Cash: Operating accounts 74 129 Reserves, including debt service, distributions, performance obligations and other reserves 104 133 Total Cash $ 537 $ 417 Revolving credit facility availability 436 425 Total Liquidity $ 973 $ 842

Total liquidity as of September 30, 2020 was $973 million, which was $131 million higher than as of December 31, 2019 primarily due to the release of previously restricted distributions from unconsolidated investments impacted by the PG&E bankruptcy, proceeds raised through corporate financings, distributions from non-recourse refinancings, and the proceeds from the residential solar portfolio divestiture. This increase was in part offset by the execution of growth investments during the year and the redemption of the remaining balance of the 2024 Senior Notes and 2020 Convertible Notes in the first half of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company entered into waiver agreements with the lenders to the respective financing agreements impacted by the PG&E bankruptcy which have cured the defaults related to the PG&E bankruptcy. As of October 31, 2020, all previously restricted distributions were paid out of distribution reserve accounts at subsidiaries affected by the PG&E bankruptcy.

The Company's liquidity includes $178 million of restricted cash as of September 30, 2020. Restricted cash consists primarily of funds to satisfy the requirements of certain debt arrangements and funds held within the Company's projects that are restricted in their use. As of September 30, 2020, these restricted funds were comprised of $74 million designated to fund operating expenses, approximately $46 million designated for current debt service payments, and $28 million of reserves for debt service, performance obligations and other items including capital expenditures. The remaining $30 million is held in distribution reserve accounts.

Potential future sources of liquidity include excess operating cash flow, availability under the revolving credit facility, asset dispositions, and, subject to market conditions, new corporate debt and equity financings.

Growth Investments

Purchase of Repowered Langford Wind Project

On November 2, 2020, the Company entered into agreements with Clearway Energy Group (CEG) to acquire 100% of the cash equity interests in Langford Wind, a 160 MW asset in West Texas under repowering, which will close concurrent with the achievement of commercial operations currently expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The corporate capital commitment for the transaction, subject to closing adjustments, is expected to be $64.3 million and the project is expected to contribute asset CAFD on a five-year average annual basis of approximately $8.5 million.

Purchase of CEG's Residual Interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships and an Associated Contract Related to Renewable Energy Credits

On November 2, 2020 the Company acquired CEG’s residual interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships (Partnerships) and a contract related to the monetization of renewable energy credits associated with assets within the Partnerships for $43.5 million. The Company now receives 100% of the cash flow to cash equity from the Partnerships. When providing fourth quarter 2020 results, the Company will now consolidate the Partnerships on its balance sheet. The Partnerships and the contract for renewable energy credits are expected to contribute asset CAFD on a five-year average annual basis of approximately $5.3 million beginning January 1, 2021. The investment was funded through the recapitalization of the existing Distributed Generation HoldCo Partnerships non-recourse debt as described below.

Cash Equity Partnership Offer in a 1.6 GW Portfolio from CEG

On October 2, 2020, CEG offered the Company an opportunity to enter into partnership arrangements alongside a third-party equity investor, which will, at close, own a 100% cash equity interest in a portfolio that will include (i) 1,204 MW from six geographically diversified wind, solar and solar plus storage assets expected to reach COD between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2022 and ii) CEG's remaining cash equity interest in Mesquite Star Pledgor LLC, which owns the Mesquite Star wind project, a 419 MW utility scale wind facility that reached COD in June 2020. Approximately 90% of the portfolio's output is contracted with primarily investment grade counterparties and has a greater than 14 year blended average contract length. The Company’s ownership stake in the contemplated partnership is subject to further negotiation but is expected to be approximately 50% for all but Daggett Solar, with the Company acting as managing member for the applicable partnerships. The potential corporate capital commitment for the transaction is expected to be in the range of $230-240 million. The investment is subject to negotiation, both with CEG and the third-party equity investor, and the review and approval by the Company’s Independent Directors.

The assets that would be included in the partnership opportunity include:

Asset Project Type MW4 State Est. COD Additional Interest in Mesquite Star Utility Wind 419 TX Operating Rosamond Central Solar 192 CA 4Q20 Mesquite Sky Utility Wind 345 TX 2021 Black Rock Utility Wind 110 WV 2021 Waiawa Solar/Storage 36 HI 2022 Mililani Solar/Storage 29 HI 2022 Daggett Solar Solar/Storage 482 CA 2022

Right of First Offer (ROFO) Agreement Amendment

On November 2, 2020, the CEG ROFO Agreement was amended to (i) add the assets comprising the cash equity partnership offer from CEG to the ROFO pipeline (ii) memorialize as a ROFO asset the contract related to the monetization of renewable energy credits associated with assets within the Distributed Generation Partnerships; and (iii) extend the third-party negotiation periods for CEG's residual interest in Kawailoa and Oahu assets as well as the assets comprising the cash equity partnership offer from CEG to November 2, 2021.

Investment in Mesquite Star Wind Project

On September 1, 2020, the Company acquired an interest in Mesquite Star Pledgor LLC, which owns the Mesquite Star wind project, a 419 MW utility scale wind facility that reached COD in June 2020. A majority of the project’s output is backed by contracts with investment grade counterparties with a 12 year weighted average contract life. The Company invested $79 million in corporate capital to fund the transaction. The investment is structured such that the Company will receive 50% of the project’s cash flow through the first half of 2031, and then 22.5% of the project's cash flow thereafter. The project is expected to contribute asset CAFD on a five-year average annual basis of approximately $8.3 million beginning January 1, 2021. The investment was funded with existing liquidity.

___________________________________

4 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; excludes 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani

Binding Agreements to Acquire and Invest in a Portfolio of Renewable Energy Projects

On April 20, 2020 the Company announced it had entered into binding agreements with CEG that enables the Company to acquire and invest in a portfolio of renewable energy projects. The following projects were included in the drop-down:

Remaining Interest in Repowering 1.0: The Company acquired this interest on May 11, 2020 for $70 million.

The Company acquired this interest on May 11, 2020 for $70 million. Rattlesnake Wind: The Company signed agreements to acquire Rattlesnake Flat, LLC, which owns the Rattlesnake Wind Project, a 144 net MW wind facility located in Adams County, WA. The project has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Avista. Commercial operations and corporate capital funding for the project are expected to occur by the end of 2020.

The Company signed agreements to acquire Rattlesnake Flat, LLC, which owns the Rattlesnake Wind Project, a 144 net MW wind facility located in Adams County, WA. The project has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Avista. Commercial operations and corporate capital funding for the project are expected to occur by the end of 2020. Pinnacle Wind Repowering: The Company, through an indirect subsidiary, agreed to enter into a new partnership with CEG to repower the Pinnacle Wind Project, a 55 net MW wind facility located in Mineral County, WV. In order to facilitate the repowering, the Company contributed its interests in the Pinnacle Wind Project to the partnership. The existing Pinnacle Wind power purchase agreements will continue to run through 2031. Commercial operations and corporate capital funding for the Pinnacle Wind Repowering Partnership are expected to occur in the second half of 2021.

The agreements commit the Company to invest, at closing, an estimated $241 million in corporate capital, subject to closing adjustments. The investment at commercial operations excludes, subject to closing adjustments, an additional $27 million payment in 2031 at the Pinnacle Wind Repowering Partnership. The transactions are expected to have a five-year average annual asset CAFD of approximately $23 million prior to corporate financing costs.

Financing Update

Class C Common Stock ATM Program

During the third quarter of 2020 the Company raised net proceeds of approximately $24 million through the sale of 940,790 shares of Class C common stock under the Company's ATM program. The proceeds raised were inclusive of cash settlements that were received after the end of the third quarter.

Utah Solar Master Holdings, LLC Refinancing

On September 1, 2020, Utah Solar Holdings, LLC, or Utah Solar, entered into a financing arrangement, which included the issuance of approximately $296 million in senior secured notes supported by the Company’s interest in the Utah projects (Four Brothers, Granite Mountain and Iron Springs, previously defined as the Utah Solar Portfolio). The notes bear interest at 3.59% per annum and mature on December 31, 2036. The proceeds from the issuance were utilized to repay existing debt outstanding of approximately $247 million for the Utah projects and to unwind the related interest rate swaps in the amount of $33 million. The remaining proceeds were utilized to pay related fees and expenses, with the remaining $9 million distributed to the Company.

NIMH Solar LLC Refinancing

On September 30, 2020, NIMH Solar LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clearway Energy Operating LLC, entered into a financing arrangement, which included the issuance of $193 million under a term loan facility, as well as $16 million in letters of credit in support of debt service and project obligations. The term loan bears annual interest rate of LIBOR, plus an applicable margin, which is 2.00% per annum through the third party anniversary of closing, and 2.125% per annum thereafter through the maturity date in September 2024. The term loans mature on September 30, 2024. The proceeds from the term loan were utilized to repay existing project-level debt outstanding for Alpine, Blythe and Roadrunner of $117 million, $14 million and $27 million, respectively. The remaining proceeds were utilized to pay related fees and expenses and, along with existing project level cash, provided a distribution to the Company of $45 million. Concurrent with the refinancing, the Alpine, Blythe and Roadrunner projects were transferred under NIMH Solar LLC and the obligations under the financing arrangement are supported by the Company’s interests in the projects.

Distributed Generation Partnerships Refinancing

On November 2, 2020, DG-CS Master Borrower LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clearway Energy Operating LLC, entered into a financing arrangement, which included the issuance of a $467 million term loan, as well as $30 million in letters of credit in support of debt service. The notes bear interest at 3.51% and mature on September 30, 2040. The proceeds from the loan were utilized to repay existing project-level debt outstanding for Chestnut Borrower LLC, Renew Solar CS 4 Borrower LLC, DGPV 4 Borrower LLC and Puma Class B LLC of $107 million, $102 million, $92 million and $73 million respectively, unwind related interest rate swaps in the amount of $42 million and pay transaction fees of $9 million. Concurrent with this transaction and with the remaining $42 million in funds from the financing, the Company acquired CEG's residual interest in the Distributed Generation Partnerships and a contract to receive cash flows from renewable energy credits as described above.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 27, 2020, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Class A and Class C common stock of $0.318 per share payable on December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

Seasonality

Clearway Energy, Inc.’s quarterly operating results are impacted by seasonal factors, as well as weather variability which can impact renewable energy resource and volumetric sales of steam and chilled water at the Thermal segment. Most of the Company's revenues are generated from the months of May through September, as contracted pricing and renewable resources are at their highest levels in the Company’s portfolio. Factors driving the fluctuation in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operating Activities, and CAFD include the following:

Higher summer capacity prices from conventional assets;

Higher solar insolation during the summer months;

Higher wind resources during the spring and summer months;

Debt service payments which are made either quarterly or semi-annually;

Timing of maintenance capital expenditures and the impact of both unforced and forced outages; and

Timing of distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

The Company takes into consideration the timing of these factors to ensure sufficient funds are available for distributions and operating activities on a quarterly basis.

Financial Guidance and Pro Forma CAFD Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its 2020 full year CAFD guidance of $310 million.

The Company is initiating 2021 CAFD guidance of $325 million. Financial guidance factors in the financing updates described above, the contribution of committed growth investments based on the current expected closing timelines, changes in the business platform related to recurring costs, and potential impacts on Thermal volumes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 CAFD guidance does not factor in the timing of when CAFD is realized from new growth investments pursuant to 5-year averages beyond 2021 or the impact of future permanent capital formation.

Including the effects as described above, the Company is also updating its Pro Forma CAFD Outlook expectations to $345 million.

Financial guidance and the Pro Forma CAFD Outlook continue to be based on median renewable energy production estimates for the full year.

Earnings Conference Call

On November 5, 2020, Clearway Energy, Inc. will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results. Investors, the news media and others may access the live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to Clearway Energy, Inc.’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under “Investor Relations.”

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues Total operating revenues $ 332 $ 296 $ 919 $ 797 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations 95 84 275 245 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 102 114 303 289 Impairment losses — — — 19 General and administrative 9 7 30 20 Transaction and integration costs 1 — 2 2 Development costs 2 1 4 4 Total operating costs and expenses 209 206 614 579 Operating Income 123 90 305 218 Other Income (Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 19 38 22 52 Gain on sale of unconsolidated affiliate — — 49 — Other income, net — 2 2 6 Loss on debt extinguishment (6 ) — (9 ) (1 ) Interest expense (85 ) (106 ) (345 ) (337 ) Total other expense, net (72 ) (66 ) (281 ) (280 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 51 24 24 (62 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9 (11 ) 13 (14 ) Net Income (Loss) 42 35 11 (48 ) Less: Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable interests 10 (4 ) (39 ) (43 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc $ 32 $ 39 $ 50 $ (5 ) Earnings (Losses) Per Share Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. Class A and Class C Common Stockholders Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35 35 35 35 Weighted average number of Class C common shares outstanding - basic 81 73 80 73 Weighted average number of Class C common shares outstanding - diluted 81 75 80 73 Earnings (Losses) per Weighted Average Class A and Class C Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ (0.04 ) Dividends Per Class A Common Share $ 0.3125 $ 0.20 $ 0.7325 $ 0.60 Dividends Per Class C Common Share $ 0.3125 $ 0.20 $ 0.7325 $ 0.60





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ 42 $ 35 $ 11 $ (48 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, net of income tax (benefit) expense of $(1), $0, $0, $0 8 (1 ) — 2 Other comprehensive income (loss) 8 (1 ) — 2 Comprehensive Income (Loss) 50 34 11 (46 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable interests 14 (4 ) (39 ) (42 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. $ 36 $ 38 $ 50 $ (4 )





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except shares) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 359 $ 155 Restricted cash 178 262 Accounts receivable — trade 156 116 Accounts receivable — affiliate — 2 Inventory 42 40 Prepayments and other current assets 38 33 Total current assets 773 608 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,165 6,063 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 1,001 1,183 Intangible assets, net 1,371 1,428 Deferred income taxes 84 92 Right of use assets, net 256 223 Other non-current assets 75 103 Total other assets 2,787 3,029 Total Assets $ 9,725 $ 9,700 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 361 $ 1,824 Accounts payable — trade 46 74 Accounts payable — affiliate 22 31 Derivative instruments 36 16 Accrued interest expense 48 41 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 89 71 Total current liabilities 602 2,057 Other Liabilities Long-term debt 6,357 4,956 Derivative instruments 150 76 Long-term lease liabilities 260 227 Other non-current liabilities 119 121 Total non-current liabilities 6,886 5,380 Total Liabilities 7,488 7,437 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D common stock, $0.01 par value; 3,000,000,000

shares authorized (Class A 500,000,000, Class B 500,000,000, Class C 1,000,000,000,

Class D 1,000,000,000); 201,482,846 shares issued and outstanding (Class A 34,599,645,

Class B 42,738,750, Class C 81,405,701, Class D 42,738,750) at September 30, 2020 and

198,819,999 shares issued and outstanding (Class A 34,599,645, Class B 42,738,750,

Class C 78,742,854, Class D 42,738,750) at December 31, 2019 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,918 1,936 Accumulated deficit (22 ) (72 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15 ) (15 ) Noncontrolling interest 355 413 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,237 2,263 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,725 $ 9,700





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 11 $ (48 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (22 ) (52 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 51 32 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 303 289 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 12 14 Amortization of intangibles and out-of-market contracts 67 52 Loss on debt extinguishment 9 1 Right-of-use asset amortization 1 5 Gain on sale of unconsolidated affiliate (49 ) — Impairment losses — 19 Changes in deferred income taxes 13 (14 ) Changes in derivative instruments 63 101 Loss on disposal of asset components (4 ) 5 Cash used in changes in other working capital Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements 15 12 Changes in other working capital (29 ) (42 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 441 374 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions — (100 ) Acquisition of Drop Down Assets (79 ) (6 ) Buyout of Wind TE Holdco noncontrolling interest — (19 ) Consolidation of DGPV Holdco 3 LLC 17 — Capital expenditures (95 ) (200 ) Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 53 37 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (11 ) (14 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 90 — Insurance proceeds 5 2 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (20 ) (300 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net contributions (distributions) from noncontrolling interests 147 (15 ) Buyout of Repowering Partnership II LLC noncontrolling interest (70 ) — Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock 58 — Payments of dividends and distributions (147 ) (116 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (10 ) (15 ) Proceeds from the revolving credit facility 265 22 Payments for the revolving credit facility (265 ) (22 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 775 586 Payments for long-term debt (1,054 ) (700 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (301 ) (260 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 120 (186 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at beginning of period 417 583 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at end of period $ 537 $ 397





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(In millions) Preferred

Stock Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Noncontrolling

Interest Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balances at December 31, 2019 $ — $ 1 $ 1,936 $ (72 ) $ (15 ) $ 413 $ 2,263 Net loss — — — (29 ) — (78 ) (107 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives, net of tax — — — — (6 ) (6 ) (12 ) Contributions from CEG, non-cash — — — — — — — Contributions from CEG, cash — — — — — 4 4 Contributions from tax equity interests, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 150 150 Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the ATM Program — — 10 — — — 10 Distributions to tax equity investors, non-cash — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG — — (24 ) — — (18 ) (42 ) Balances at March 31, 2020 $ — $ 1 $ 1,922 $ (101 ) $ (21 ) $ 463 $ 2,264 Net income — — — 47 — 29 76 Unrealized gain on derivatives, net of tax — — — — 2 2 4 Contributions from CEG, non-cash — — — — — 8 8 Contributions from CEG, cash — — — — — 2 2 Distributions to tax equity interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (3 ) (3 ) Consolidation of DGPV Holdco 3 — — — — — (43 ) (43 ) Buyout of Repowering Partnership II LLC noncontrolling interest — — — — — (70 ) (70 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1 — — — 1 Non-cash adjustment for change in tax basis — — 7 — — — 7 Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the ATM Program — — 28 — — — 28 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG — — (24 ) — — (18 ) (42 ) Balances at June 30, 2020 $ — $ 1 $ 1,934 $ (54 ) $ (19 ) $ 370 $ 2,232 Net income — — — 32 — 10 42 Unrealized gain on derivatives, net of tax — — — — 4 4 8 Distributions to CEG, non-cash — — — — — (1 ) (1 ) Distributions to tax equity interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (6 ) (6 ) Consolidation of DGPV Holdco 3 — — — — — 1 1 Mesquite Star Drop Down — — — — — 4 4 Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the ATM Program — — 20 — — — 20 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG — — (36 ) — — (27 ) (63 ) Balances at September 30, 2020 $ — $ 1 $ 1,918 $ (22 ) $ (15 ) $ 355 $ 2,237









CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(In millions) Preferred

Stock Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-controlling

Interest Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balances at December 31, 2018 $ — $ 1 $ 1,897 $ (58 ) $ (18 ) $ 402 $ 2,224 Net loss — — — (20 ) — (27 ) (47 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives, net of tax — — — — (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Buyout of Wind TE Holdco noncontrolling interest — — (5 ) — — (14 ) (19 ) Contributions from tax equity interests, net of distributions, cash — — — — — 19 19 Contributions from CEG for Oahu Partnership,

non-cash — — — — — 12 12 Cumulative effect of change in the accounting principle — — — (2 ) — (1 ) (3 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG — — (22 ) — — (17 ) (39 ) Balances at March 31, 2019 $ — $ 1 $ 1,870 $ (80 ) $ (19 ) $ 373 $ 2,145 Net loss — — — (24 ) — (12 ) (36 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives, net of tax — — — — 3 2 5 Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (30 ) (30 ) Contributions from CEG for Kawailoa, Repowering Partnerships, non-cash — — — — — 6 6 Stock-based compensation — — 1 (1 ) — — — Non-cash adjustment for change in tax basis of assets — — 2 — — — 2 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG — — (21 ) — — (17 ) (38 ) Balances at June 30, 2019 $ — $ 1 $ 1,852 $ (105 ) $ (16 ) $ 322 $ 2,054 Net income (loss) — — — 39 — (4 ) 35 Unrealized loss on derivatives, net of tax — — — — (1 ) — (1 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net of contributions, cash — — — — — (4 ) (4 ) Contributions from CEG for Kawailoa, Repowering Partnerships, non-cash — — — — — 1 1 Stock-based compensation — — 1 — — — 1 Non-cash adjustment for change in tax basis of assets — — (1 ) — — — (1 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG — — (22 ) — — (17 ) (39 ) Balances at September 30, 2019 $ — $ 1 $ 1,830 $ (66 ) $ (17 ) $ 298 $ 2,046





Appendix Table A-1: Three Months Ended September 30, 2020, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 48 $ 34 $ 1 $ (41 ) $ 42 Plus: Income Tax Expense — — — 9 9 Interest Expense, net 16 38 6 23 83 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 34 61 7 — 102 Contract Amortization 6 15 1 — 22 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — 6 — — 6 Transaction and integration costs — — — 1 1 Other non-recurring charges — 1 1 — 2 Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share

of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated

Affiliates 3 41 — — 44 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107 $ 196 $ 16 $ (7 ) $ 312





Appendix Table A-2: Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 41 $ 6 $ 5 $ (17 ) $ 35 Plus: Income Tax Benefit — — — (11 ) (11 ) Interest Expense, net 13 63 5 23 104 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 26 80 7 — 113 Contract Amortization 1 16 1 — 18 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on economic hedges — 2 — — 2 Other non-recurring charges — 2 — — 2 Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share

of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated

Affiliates 4 32 — — 36 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85 $ 201 $ 18 $ (4 ) $ 300





Appendix Table A-3: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 97 $ (26 ) $ 4 $ (64 ) $ 11 Plus: Income Tax Expense — — — 13 13 Interest Expense, net 68 189 16 70 343 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 100 182 21 — 303 Contract Amortization 18 46 2 — 66 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — 6 — 3 9 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on Economic Hedges — 8 — — 8 Transaction and Integration costs — — — 2 2 Other Non-recurring Charges — 1 2 (47 ) (44 ) Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share

of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated

Affiliates 10 130 — — 140 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 293 $ 536 $ 45 $ (21 ) $ 853





Appendix Table A-4: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 97 $ (70 ) $ (5 ) $ (70 ) $ (48 ) Plus: Income Tax Benefit — — — (14 ) (14 ) Interest Expense, net 44 210 13 65 332 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 76 193 20 — 289 Contract Amortization 4 46 2 — 52 Impairment Losses — — 19 — 19 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — 1 — — 1 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses

on economic hedges — 9 — — 9 Transaction and Integration costs — — — 2 2 Other Non-recurring Charges (2 ) 4 1 1 4 Adjustments to reflect CWEN’s pro-rata share

of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated

Affiliates 11 110 — — 121 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — — — 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 230 $ 503 $ 50 $ (14 ) $ 769





Appendix Table A-5: Cash Available for Distribution Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Cash Available for Distribution and provides a reconciliation to Cash from Operating Activities:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 312 $ 300 $ 853 $ 769 Cash interest paid (91 ) (68 ) (238 ) (221 ) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements 92 72 15 12 Adjustment to reflect Walnut Creek investment payments — — — (5 ) Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (61 ) (71 ) (161 ) (172 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 41 10 51 32 Changes in working capital and other (36 ) (19 ) (79 ) (41 ) Cash from Operating Activities 257 224 441 374 Changes in working capital and other 36 19 79 41 Development Expenses5 2 1 4 4 Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 30 20 53 37 Net contributions (to)/from non-controlling interest6 (7 ) (1 ) (10 ) (1 ) Maintenance capital expenditures7 (2 ) (6 ) (16 ) (12 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness8 (101 ) (83 ) (254 ) (229 ) Adjustments to reflect CAFD generated by unconsolidated

investments that are unable to distribute project dividends due

to the PG&E bankruptcy (44 ) 3 (32 ) 18 Cash Available for Distribution $ 171 $ 177 $ 265 $ 232

________________________________

5 Primarily relates to Thermal Development Expenses

6 2020 excludes $152 million of contributions relating to funding of Repowering 1.0 Partnership; 2019 excludes $18 million of contributions related to funding of Oahu tax equity partnership

7 Net of allocated insurance proceeds

8 2020 excludes $260 million for the repayment of construction financing in connection with the Repowering 1.0 Partnership, $247 million for the refinancing of Utah Solar Portfolio, $158 million for the refinancing of Alpine, Blythe, and Roadrunner (NIMH Solar), and $135 million total consideration for the redemption of Corporate Notes; 2019 excludes $220 million for the redemption of Corporate Notes, $101 million repaid at Viento in connection with the Repowering Partnership, $22 million for revolver repayments and $3 million for refinancing of South Trent





Appendix Table A-6: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020, Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity in 2020:

Nine Months

Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/20 Sources: Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 775 Net cash provided by operating activities 441 Proceeds from the revolving credit facility 265 Net contributions from non-controlling interests 147 Proceeds from sale of assets 90 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 58 Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates 53 Other net cash inflows 22 Uses: Payments for long-term debt (1,054 ) Payments for the revolving credit facility (265 ) Payment of dividends and distributions (147 ) Capital expenditures (95 ) Acquisition of Drop Down Asset (79 ) Buyout of Repowering Partnership II LLC noncontrolling interest (70 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (10 ) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (11 ) Change in total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 120





Appendix Table A-7: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution Guidance

($ in millions) 2020 Full

Year

Guidance 2021 Full

Year

Guidance Pro Forma

CAFD

Outlook Net Income $ 160 $ 150 $ 170 Income Tax Expense 30 30 30 Interest Expense, net 335 340 315 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 455 510 510 Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 140 90 90 Non-Cash Equity Compensation — 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA 1,120 1,125 1,120 Cash interest paid (325 ) (325 ) (306 ) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements (1 ) 5 10 Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease9 — (7 ) 6 Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (218 ) (143 ) (141 ) Cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates10 125 95 96 Income Tax Payment — (1 ) — Cash from Operating Activities 701 749 785 Development Expense11 4 5 5 Net contributions to non-controlling interest12 (24 ) (20 ) (18 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (32 ) (28 ) (30 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness (339 ) (381 ) (397 ) Cash Available for Distribution $ 310 $ 325 $ 345 Add Back: Principal amortization of indebtedness 339 381 397 Adjusted Cash from Operations 649 706 742





____________________________________

9 Adjustment to reflect cash generated from sales-type lease projects

10 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment on Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities

11 Primarily relates to Thermal Development Expenses

12 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity partners





Appendix Table A-8: Growth Investments 5 Year Average CAFD

($ in millions) Dropdown

Portfolio

5 Year Ave. -

2021-2025 Mesquite Star

5 Year Ave. -

2021-2025 Black Start

5 Year Ave. -

2021-2025 Langford

5 Year Ave. -

2021-2025 DG/SREC

5 Year Ave. -

2021-2025 Net Income $ 4 $ (1.1 ) $ — $ 0.3 $ 4.6 Interest Expense, net (4 ) — — — — Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 8 — — 5.2 — Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates — 8.0 — — — Adjusted EBITDA 8 6.9 — 5.5 4.6 Cash interest paid 4 — — — — Adjustment to reflect sale-type lease — — 5 — — Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates — (6.9 ) — — — Cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates — 8.3 — — — Cash from Operating Activities 12 8.3 5 5.5 4.6 Net distributions from non-controlling interest 8 — — 3.0 0.7 Maintenance capital expenditures 1 — — — — Principal amortization of indebtedness 2 — — — — Estimated Cash Available for Distribution $ 23 $ 8.3 $ 5 $ 8.5 $ 5.3

