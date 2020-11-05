Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales were $390.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net sales of $582.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income was $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted gross margin* was $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted gross margin of $51.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

"Sprague's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 50% over last year as our extensive storage assets enabled us to capture attractive contango opportunities," said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refined Products

Volumes in the Refined Products segment decreased 6% to 245.5 million gallons in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 261.4 million gallons in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted gross margin in the Refined Products segment increased $7.0 million, or 21%, to $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $33.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“While demand destruction associated with the pandemic reduced volumes in transportation fuels, margins improved as the market structure resulted in gains in the value of our inventory," stated Mr. Glendon.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas segment volumes decreased 15% to 10.4 million Bcf in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 12.2 million Bcf in the third quarter of 2019.

Natural Gas adjusted gross margin decreased $3.1 million, or 84%, to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

"Natural Gas results declined as our commercial and industrial customers curtailed usage due to the pandemic and low volatility limited optimization opportunities," added Mr. Glendon.

Materials Handling

Materials Handling adjusted gross margin increased by $0.7 million, to $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

"Materials Handling increased primarily due to incremental tank rentals at our Kildair facility," concluded Mr. Glendon.

2020 Guidance

Sprague's full year Adjusted EBITDA target remains unchanged at $105 to $120 million.

Quarterly Distribution

On October 26, 2020, the Board of Directors of Sprague’s general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, announced a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, equivalent to the previous quarter. Sprague also announced that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. and the owner of Sprague’s General Partner will receive cash in respect of the incentive distribution rights payable in connection with the distribution for the third quarter of 2020. The distribution will be paid on November 12, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2020.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will review Sprague’s third quarter 2020 financial results in a teleconference call for analysts and investors today, November 5, 2020.

Date and Time: November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET Dial-in Numbers: (866) 516-2130 (U.S. and Canada) (678) 509-7612 (International) Participation Code: 1086741

Participants can dial in up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call may also be accessed live by webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/phdemj5a. This link is also available on the "Investor Relations - Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on the website for one year. Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will we available at the time of the call on the "Investor Relations - Featured Documents" section of Sprague's website.

(Financial Tables Below)

Sprague Resources LP

Summary Financial Data

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Income Statements Data: Net sales $ 390,458 $ 582,590 $ 1,708,551 $ 2,502,916 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 324,681 534,420 1,499,934 2,302,192 Operating expenses 18,504 20,461 57,787 65,325 Selling, general and administrative 18,045 17,570 57,002 56,309 Depreciation and amortization 8,470 8,466 25,585 25,263 Total operating costs and expenses 369,700 580,917 1,640,308 2,449,089 Operating income 20,758 1,673 68,243 53,827 Other Income — — 64 128 Interest income 34 121 282 447 Interest expense (9,552 ) (9,918 ) (31,626 ) (31,915 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,240 (8,124 ) 36,963 22,487 Income tax provision (1,567 ) (1,610 ) (5,680 ) (3,078 ) Net income (loss) 9,673 (9,734 ) 31,283 19,409 Incentive distributions declared (2,074 ) — (6,218 ) (4,110 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 7,599 $ (9,734 ) $ 25,065 $ 15,299 Net income (loss) per limited partner unit: Common - basic $ 0.33 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.10 $ 0.67 Common - diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.43 ) $ 1.09 $ 0.67 Units used to compute net income per limited partner unit: Common - basic 22,922,902 22,733,977 22,889,053 22,733,977 Common - diluted 23,031,916 22,733,977 22,970,943 22,757,779 Distribution declared per unit $ 0.6675 $ 0.6675 $ 2.0025 $ 2.0025



Sprague Resources LP

Volume, Net Sales and Adjusted Gross Margin by Segment

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ and volumes in thousands) Volumes: Refined products (gallons) 245,460 261,379 990,273 1,090,433 Natural gas (MMBtus) 10,381 12,202 39,850 44,935 Materials handling (short tons) 449 584 1,726 2,029 Materials handling (gallons) 108,020 117,897 335,339 368,807 Net Sales: Refined products $ 331,536 $ 515,021 $ 1,466,367 $ 2,219,457 Natural gas 40,592 48,987 184,358 221,262 Materials handling 13,880 13,119 42,411 43,913 Other operations 4,450 5,463 15,415 18,284 Total net sales $ 390,458 $ 582,590 $ 1,708,551 $ 2,502,916 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Gross Margin: Operating income $ 20,758 $ 1,673 $ 68,243 $ 53,827 Operating costs and expenses not allocated to operating segments: Operating expenses 18,504 20,461 57,787 65,325 Selling, general and administrative 18,045 17,570 57,002 56,309 Depreciation and amortization 8,470 8,466 25,585 25,263 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized (loss) gain on inventory (17,680 ) (3,428 ) 1,097 1,169 Change in unrealized value on natural gas

transportation contracts 8,498 7,005 (4,824 ) (6,429 ) Total adjusted gross margin: $ 56,595 $ 51,747 $ 204,890 $ 195,464 Adjusted Gross Margin: Refined products $ 40,449 $ 33,400 $ 129,099 $ 105,783 Natural gas 588 3,681 28,130 40,649 Materials handling 13,811 13,101 42,287 43,886 Other operations 1,747 1,565 5,374 5,146 Total adjusted gross margin $ 56,595 $ 51,747 $ 204,890 $ 195,464

Sprague Resources LP

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Net income (loss) $ 9,673 $ (9,734 ) $ 31,283 $ 19,409 Add/(deduct): Interest expense, net 9,518 9,797 31,344 31,468 Tax provision 1,567 1,610 5,680 3,078 Depreciation and amortization 8,470 8,466 25,585 25,263 EBITDA $ 29,228 $ 10,139 $ 93,892 $ 79,218 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized gain on inventory (17,680 ) (3,428 ) 1,097 1,169 Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation

contracts 8,498 7,005 (4,824 ) (6,429 ) Acquisition related expenses — 11 1 21 Other adjustments (1) 162 176 484 521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,208 $ 13,903 $ 90,650 $ 74,500 Add/(deduct): Cash interest expense, net (8,072 ) (8,497 ) (26,216 ) (27,537 ) Cash taxes (1,641 ) (2,328 ) (6,360 ) (3,443 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2,125 ) (3,544 ) (6,159 ) (7,039 ) Elimination of expense relating to incentive compensation and directors fees expected to be paid in common units 624 126 1,884 69 Other 38 — 602 (128 ) Distributable cash flow $ 9,032 $ (340 ) $ 54,401 $ 36,422

(1) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the 2017 Coen Energy acquisition and other expense.

