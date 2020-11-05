Joanne Linden, cps, ceap, cwca / Author, Educationist, Consultant Peter Baker Interview with Joanne Linden

SAN JOSE, CA, US, November 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Silver Lining of COVID-19:How One Female Entrepreneur Turned Quarantine Boredom into a Brilliant Book https://adminuniverse.com/leveragingup/ ] –– a new book from Joanne Linden , co-author of Sitting on a File Cabinet, Naked, with a Gun –– is an excellent example of time re-imagined during Covid-19 quarantine, and why she’s decided to donate her profits to Alzheimer’s disease research.In mid-March, Mrs. Linden said, “OK. Let me assess my situation. I’m stuck at home. I can’t see my clients for in-person training. I can’t host events where we network with each other in person. I can’t even visit my clients, my family or friends. So hey, why not write a book?”The result was Leveraging Up! Written for aspiring Administrative Professionals and Executive Assistants, it addresses many of the most common issues they face – from working with difficult executives, to learning how to communicate remotely, to effectively managing teams, to carving out time for yourself.In this book, we address how to:• Make remote communications work• Develop synergy with your manager• Develop effective leadership skills• Nurture a positive office culture, even––and especially––remotely• Being and doing your best and avoiding becoming invisibleHow COVID-19 Changed How We Work.Today’s business will never be the same as it was before the crisis began and going forward business success will be determined by how they adapt to change.That’s why both Executive and Administrative Assistants must perform a unique balancing act in the professional world, now juggling their time at home between work and family, distributing support to everyone they work with, keeping their managers on track, and managing their Administrative team.“There are common struggles most assistants face as they enter the work force, ” said Mrs. Linden, President and Master Trainer at AdminUniverse™. “The seasoned Executive Assistant was just dealt an added challenge of working remotely. There is a struggle to define their own leadership style; the effort to set up and maintain a positive office environment while working remotely, and then finding some ‘me’ space in between to unplug and replenish themselves to avoid burnout.”Donating Profits to Alzheimer’s Disease Research.During the writing of this book, the COVID-19 crisis has taken an unimaginable human toll and has financially ruined millions of businesses globally. “So many are suffering, but often overlooked are the charities and non-profits,” she added.“In honor of my father, I’m choosing to donate the profits from my book to benefit Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support, and research programs. I hope to see this debilitating disease eradicated during my lifetime so families do not have to witness their loved ones slipping away before their eyes.”Leveraging Up! Brilliant Points of Wisdom for Administrative Professionals print and Kindle versions available now on Amazon About the Author.Joanne Linden is an educationist, author and consultant––a Certified Professional Secretary, Certified Executive Administrative Professional, and Certified World Class Assistant with decades of experience in the professional world. She spent more than 30 years as a Silicon Valley Admin Assistant, including nearly 20 years as Chief Executive Assistant at Synopsys.An activist for Professional Administrators, Linden worked with other CEO Assistants in developing the first certificate program for administrative professionals with UCSC Extension in Silicon Valley. She is also the master trainer for Star Achievement SeriesCertification & Designation Course at AdminUniverse™ and the Founder & Chairperson of the Administrative Center of Excellence™ (ACE).Mrs. Linden previously worked with Linda McFarland in co-authoring the book Sitting on a File Cabinet, Naked, With a Gun: True Stories of Silicon Valley CEO Assistants, currently available on Amazon.# # #

