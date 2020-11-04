Obituaries: Victor E. Chavez

(Subscription required) Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Victor E. Chavez, who presided over the unification of the courts in 1999, was remembered by colleagues and family for his kindness and work ethic following his death at 90 after an accident when he was visiting friends.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.