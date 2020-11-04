Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Reminder of July 1 effective date for ballot measures

Unofficial election results from the South Dakota Secretary of State indicate the likely passage of Amendment A, Amendment B, and Initiated Measure 26. Amendment A and IM 26 deal with marijuana, and Amendment B addresses betting on sporting events. The results of the election will be officially canvassed on November 10.

The Department of Revenue is reminding South Dakotans that, if the official canvas verifies the passage of these measures, they do not take effect until July 1, 2021.

In the meantime, the Department is working with the Department of Health and the Gaming Commission to plan for how to move forward with these measures.

Continue to check the Department of Revenue’s website for up-to-date information on the matter or by following our social media platforms @sdrevenue.

