NHPCO to Introduce Quality Connections Program as Part of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month Outreach Efforts
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month Social Media Action Day on November 6.
Quality Connections will provide valuable tools and information to help hospice programs continue to strive for the highest quality of care provision.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in the U.S. and hospice and palliative care providers mark this month as a time of engagement and outreach. In recognition of this important month of awareness, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization is proud to announce a new national quality program, NHPCO Quality Connections.
— Edo Banach
Quality Connections (QC) is a national program designed to support hospice and community-based palliative care providers in the delivery of high-quality, person-centered interdisciplinary care.
QC will be available free of charge to all NHPCO provider members, regardless of size. QC will provide education, resources, and guidance to support an organization’s efforts in achieving and sustaining continuous quality improvement.
“Given NHPCO’s commitment to improving the quality and experience of care for seriously ill individuals and their families, NHPCO Quality Connections was created,” said NHPCO President & CEO Edo Banach. “In recent years scrutiny of hospice care has increased and MedPAC has expressed concern about hospice quality of care issues. Quality Connections will provide valuable tools and information to help hospice programs continue to strive for the highest quality of care provision.”
As part of QC, participating programs will complete milestones within a defined timeframe for each of four programmatic pillars to achieve and sustain continuous quality improvement.
- Education
- Application
- Measurement
- Innovation
Participants will be encouraged to share their best practices and expertise to help raise quality for all organizations. NHPCO will provide national recognition to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to continuous quality improvement.
“As organizations look to diversify their partnerships, Quality Connections will give them a competitive advantage,” said Lori Bishop, NHPCO Vice President, Palliative and Advanced Care.
As another way to celebrate National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, on Friday, November 6, NHPCO will host the annual Social Media Action Day. All hospice and palliative care providers, professionals, volunteers, advocates, and supporters are encouraged to share positive stories, helpful tips, and affirmations about hospice and palliative care – using hashtag #HospiceMonth.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families.
