Altus Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced its third-quarter 2020 results on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors.

There will be a conference call Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Altus’ website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 3645066.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all the gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (“Apache”) (Nasdaq: APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts    
Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi
Investor: (281) 302-2286 Patrick Cassidy

