Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) announced today the resignation of Ryan Stash from his position as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 18, 2020. This resignation is for personal reasons and not the result of any disagreement with the Company or its Board of Directors or any matters relating the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest has been an independent oil and gas company; the Company intends to evaluate and undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders.  More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

Contact Information:
Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.
Houston, TX 77002
Mike Mercer, President and CEO
713-651-1144
hvstog.com

