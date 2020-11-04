Otonomy Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Enrollment completed in Phase 3 clinical trial of OTIVIDEX ® in Ménière’s disease with results expected in the first quarter of 2021



Positive results reported for Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-313 in tinnitus patients

Enrollment completed in Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-413 in hearing loss with results expected by end of year

Public offering completed for total gross proceeds of $69.1 million

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on its product pipeline and corporate activities. The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss recent highlights and financial results.

“We have continued to successfully execute our business plan by completing patient enrollment in the OTIVIDEX Phase 3 trial in Ménière’s disease and the OTO-413 Phase 1/2 trial in hearing loss, as well as announcing positive results from the OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial in tinnitus. Completion of enrollment keeps us on track for announcing the hearing loss trial results by end of year and results for our Phase 3 Ménière’s trial in the first quarter,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “I am also pleased with the progress we are making in our preclinical programs that extend our efforts across additional hearing loss pathologies and patient populations. When combined with our clinical-stage programs, we have the broadest pipeline in the neurotology field. And thanks to the over-subscribed financing we completed in the third quarter, we are well-capitalized to advance our pipeline through upcoming milestones.”

Otonomy Program Updates

OTIVIDEX Phase 3 clinical t rial in Ménière's disease: patient enrollment completed at the beginning of October with results expected in the first quarter of 2021 .





OTO-313 : p ositive results reported from Phase 1/2 clinical trial in tinnitus.





OTO-413 Phase 1/2 c linical t rial in h earing l oss : patient enrollment completed with results expected by end of year .





GJB2 gene therapy program: product candidate selected .





OTO-510 otoprotection program : preclinical development ongoing for n ovel and p roprietary molecule .





OTO-6XX program for severe hearing loss : exclusive license completed for novel compound .





OTIPRIO®: co-promotion partnership initiated and expanded with ALK-Abelló, Inc. (ALK).





Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $94.5 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $60.7 million as of December 31, 2019. In July 2020, Otonomy completed an underwritten public offering of 17,275,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, and the Company sold pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,000,000 shares of its common stock, for total gross proceeds of approximately $69.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Otonomy. All of the securities were sold by Otonomy.





Long- t erm Debt: Otonomy obtained a $15.0 million term loan from Oxford Finance LLC in December 2018. In July 2020, the terms of the loan were amended to extend the interest-only repayment period from 24 months to 36 months, followed by 23 months of amortization.





Otonomy obtained a $15.0 million term loan from Oxford Finance LLC in December 2018. In July 2020, the terms of the loan were amended to extend the interest-only repayment period from 24 months to 36 months, followed by 23 months of amortization. Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, were $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.





Research and Development Expenses: GAAP research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $7.0 million, compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease for the quarter was primarily due to reduced third-party development costs that were partially offset by increased compensation expense.





Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase this quarter was primarily the result of discontinued cost reimbursement received from OTIPRIO co-promotion partners.





GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase this quarter was primarily the result of discontinued cost reimbursement received from OTIPRIO co-promotion partners. Financial Update and Guidance:

° 2020 Operating Expenses: Otonomy continues to expect that non-GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $35-$38 million, and GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of $45-$48 million.

° Cash Runway: Otonomy expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund the company’s operations for at least two years.



Webcast and Conference Call

Otonomy management will host a webcast and conference call regarding these program updates at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT today. The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 305-6769 for domestic callers and (678) 562-4239 for international callers with conference ID code number: 5179918. A live webcast of the call will be available online in the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at www.otonomy.com and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Otonomy. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential benefits, development activity and advancement of clinical trials; statements relating to the timing of results, activity for, and conduct of, ongoing clinical trials; statements relating to the updated statistical analysis plan for the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of OTIVIDEX and expectations regarding the Negative Binomial model; statements regarding plans to submit a New Drug Application for OTIVIDEX; the potential benefits and opportunities of, and activities under the collaboration agreement between Otonomy and AGTC, the co-promotion agreement between Otonomy and ALK, and the license agreement between Otonomy and Kyorin; expectations regarding preclinical programs, including the potential benefits and development activities; expectations regarding operating expenses for 2020, cash runway, and Otonomy’s ability to advance its pipeline; and statements by Otonomy’s president and CEO. Otonomy’s expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and site responses to the pandemic, including current and future impacts to Otonomy’s operations, the manufacturing of its product candidates, the progression of its current clinical trials, and patient conduct and compliance; Otonomy’s ability to accurately forecast financial results; Otonomy’s ability to obtain additional financing; Otonomy’s dependence on the regulatory success and advancement of its product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including, without limitation, Otonomy’s ability to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates, the nonclinical and clinical results for its product candidates, which may not support further development, and challenges related to patient enrollment, conduct and compliance in clinical trials; the integrity of patient-reported outcomes in its current and future clinical trials; the risks of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the collaboration agreement between Otonomy and AGTC, the co-promotion agreement between Otonomy and ALK, or the license agreement between Otonomy and Kyorin, or that could impact Otonomy’s ability to repay or comply with the terms of the loan provided by Oxford Finance LLC; side effects or adverse events associated with Otonomy’s product candidates; Otonomy’s ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates, if approved; competition in the biopharmaceutical industry; Otonomy’s dependence on third parties to conduct nonclinical studies and clinical trials, and for the manufacture of its product candidates; Otonomy’s ability to protect its intellectual property in the United States and throughout the world and to ensure compliance with various laws and regulations in countries in which it conducts clinical trials; expectations regarding potential therapy benefits, market size, opportunity and growth; Otonomy’s ability to manage operating expenses; implementation of Otonomy’s business model and strategic plans for its business, products and technology; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Otonomy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 4, 2020, and Otonomy’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Otonomy as of the date hereof. Otonomy disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Otonomy, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,235 $ 25,194 Short-term investments 40,250 35,476 Right-of-use assets 14,434 15,465 Total assets 115,312 83,018 Long-term debt, net 15,114 14,967 Leases, net of current 14,229 15,320 Total liabilities 40,187 42,785 Accumulated deficit (493,977 ) (459,893 ) Total stockholders’ equity 75,125 40,233





Otonomy, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Product sales, net $ 50 $ 125 $ 220 $ 507 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product sales 189 220 914 636 Research and development 7,016 8,057 21,623 25,771 Selling, general and administrative 3,363 1,903 10,883 8,065 Total costs and operating expenses 10,568 10,180 33,420 34,472 Loss from operations (10,518 ) (10,055 ) (33,200 ) (33,965 ) Other (expense) income, net (349 ) 16 (884 ) 215 Net loss $ (10,867 ) $ (10,039 ) $ (34,084 ) $ (33,750 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 49,220,921 30,748,995 37,014,253 30,712,839





Otonomy, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) GAAP operating expenses Research and development $ 7,016 $ 8,057 $ 21,623 $ 25,771 Selling, general and administrative 3,363 1,903 10,883 8,065 Total GAAP operating expenses 10,379 9,960 32,506 33,836 Non-GAAP adjustments R&D stock-based compensation expense (628 ) (1,037 ) (1,824 ) (2,268 ) SG&A stock-based compensation expense (945 ) (651 ) (2,692 ) (2,165 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (1,573 ) (1,688 ) (4,516 ) (4,433 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,806 $ 8,272 $ 27,990 $ 29,403



