MiMedx Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Common Stock Relisted on The Nasdaq Stock Market Under the Ticker Symbol “MDXG”

Company to Host Conference Call on November 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced the filing of its third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have achieved several key objectives, including a strong rebound in sequential sales growth, the launch of EpiCord® Expandable, and importantly, the relisting of our shares today on Nasdaq. We are investing across Commercial, Research and Development, and Manufacturing, with strategic initiatives designed to achieve profitable growth and expand our core market. Bolstered by the recent addition of coverage for EpiFix® by the largest U.S. Commercial payor, we will be increasing the size of our salesforce and are scaling our field sales territories to ensure we have the right capacity in the right places to capture market growth. We are advancing our promising late-stage Investigational New Drug (IND) clinical trials to address unmet patient needs in large markets, and recently completed enrollment in our Plantar Fasciitis and Knee Osteoarthritis studies. Finally, the buildout of our Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) facility remains on track, positioning us to benefit from favorable cost and quality controls throughout our entire product portfolio.”

Key Third Quarter 2020 Metrics

Third quarter net sales of $64.3 million

Adjusted net sales 1 , which excludes impacts of the Company’s transition in revenue recognition, of $63.3 million

, which excludes impacts of the Company’s transition in revenue recognition, of $63.3 million Net loss of $19.4 million, reflecting $12.0 million of investigation, restatement and other related expenses and $8.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $6.9 million

Quarter Ended September 30, Year-to-Date September 30, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 64,303 $ 88,863 $ 179,686 $ 222,855 Net (loss) income (19,417 ) 12,379 (32,704 ) (18,104 ) EBITDA2 (7,864 ) 16,235 (23,997 ) (10,266 ) Adjusted EBITDA2 6,939 7,586 20,294 27,988 Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.60 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.60 ) $ (0.17 )

Adjusted Net Sales is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales and Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Sales to Net Sales, located in “Selected Unaudited Financial Information” of this release. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales and Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, located in “Selected Unaudited Financial Information” of this release.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $64.3 million, primarily recognized on an “as-shipped” basis, a 28% decrease compared to net sales for the same period in 2019 of $88.9 million, recognized on a “cash-receipts” basis. Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, include a benefit of $21.4 million resulting from a change in the Company’s methods for recognizing revenue from the time of cash collection to the time of shipment (the “Transition”). For more information regarding the Transition, refer to Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Included in the three months ended September 30, 2020, is $1.0 million of cash collected related to sales made prior to the transition in the Company’s revenue recognition methodology.

Adjusted net sales, which excludes impacts of the Company’s transition in revenue recognition and cash collected on the remaining contracts, were $63.3 million, a decrease of 6.2% from the third quarter of 2019. Cash collections in the third quarter of 2019 were higher than shipments in that period. On an “as-shipped” basis, revenue between the two periods were relatively consistent.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 84.0% as compared to 85.1% in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the transition in revenue recognition, gross margin in the current period was 84.0%, compared to 84.8% for the year ago period. This decrease is primarily a result of the higher quality standards of CGMP and lower production yield.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $48.0 million, or a decrease of 6.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven, in part, by lower expenses related to travel restrictions implemented by the Company, reduced severance expenses, and the result of fewer legal, consulting, and accounting expenses, exclusive of those recognized in investigation, restatement and related expenses.

Investigation, restatement and related expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $12.0 million, consisting of costs incurred under indemnification agreements with the Company’s former management and the resolution of certain legal matters involving the Company. These expenses were $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, which primarily consisted of legal and restatement expenses.

Research and development expenses were $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase is driven by consulting fees related to the Company’s clinical research efforts. The Company expects these costs to increase over time as it invests in additional clinical and scientific research, including internal product development, clinical efficacy and economic data, and pre-clinical research supportive of future growth objectives.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $19.4 million, and reflected the investigation, restatement and related expenses of $12.0 million, along with the $8.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt early in the quarter. This compares to net income of $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 that included a net benefit of $18.6 million related to the transition in the Company’s revenue recognition methodology and $7.2 million of investigation, restatement and related expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, or 10.8% of net sales, compared to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, or 8.5% of net sales. The current period amount is 11.0% of adjusted net sales, compared to 11.2% of adjusted net sales in the prior year period, as the impact of continued cost management offset the higher level of R&D spending.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $109.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $69.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents, net of debt, were $62.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Peter M. Carlson, MiMedx Chief Financial Officer, said, “By adapting to the current environment, we continue to manage our costs well and will remain prudent in our spending. Our healthy cash position, supported by $150 million in proceeds from our private equity and debt financings in July, gives us the financial flexibility to invest in initiatives that strengthen our core business, and to pursue new growth opportunities, including our late-stage pipeline that targets unmet patient needs, while also addressing remaining legal contingencies.”

Recent Developments

In November, announced that the largest U.S. commercial payor will provide coverage for EpiFix in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

In October, announced relisting on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “MDXG”.

In September, concluded enrollment for Phase 2B study of its micronized injectable amniotic tissue product in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.

In September, concluded enrollment for Phase 3 study of plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the fibrous tissue along the bottom of the foot that results in intense pain.

In September, launched EpiCord Expandable, the first and only expandable allograft derived from the umbilical cord, as the latest advancement to its product portfolio. This new placental tissue allograft provides healthcare professionals an additional option to support the advanced wound care needs of their patients with larger, chronic, and hard-to-heal wounds.





Important Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements relating to events or results that may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future profitable growth, expansion of our core market, advancement of our clinical trials, the buildout of our CGMP facility, potential future cost and quality control benefits, and the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “future,” “plan,” “continue,” “potential,” “possible,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “anticipate,” “to be” and similar expressions. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could significantly affect the Company’s operations and may cause the Company’s actual actions, results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Unless required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update or publicly release any revision to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of subsequent events, a change in circumstances or otherwise. Each forward-looking statement contained in this release is specifically qualified in its entirety by the aforementioned factors. Readers are advised to carefully read this release in conjunction with the important disclaimers set forth above prior to reaching any conclusions or making any investment decisions and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Selected Unaudited Financial Information

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,595 $ 69,069 Accounts receivable, net 33,042 32,327 Inventory, net 11,023 9,104 Prepaid expenses 1,492 6,669 Income tax receivable 10,853 18 Other current assets 5,469 6,058 Total current assets 171,474 123,245 Property and equipment, net 10,255 12,328 Right of use asset 4,031 3,397 Goodwill 19,976 19,976 Intangible assets, net 7,168 7,777 Other assets 420 443 Total assets $ 213,324 $ 167,166 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,049 $ 8,710 Accrued compensation 18,528 21,302 Accrued expenses 28,363 32,161 Current portion of long-term debt — 3,750 Other current liabilities 1,357 1,399 Total current liabilities 57,297 67,322 Long-term debt, net 47,627 61,906 Other liabilities 4,422 3,540 Total liabilities $ 109,346 132,768 Convertible preferred stock Series B $ 91,108 $ — Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock Series A $ — $ — Common stock 113 113 Additional paid-in capital 158,318 147,231 Treasury stock (10,717 ) (10,806 ) Accumulated deficit (134,844 ) (102,140 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,870 34,398 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 213,324 $ 167,166

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 64,303 $ 88,863 $ 179,686 $ 222,855 Cost of sales 10,289 13,205 28,513 30,372 Gross profit 54,014 75,658 151,173 192,483 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 48,046 51,258 132,316 152,761 Investigation, restatement and related 12,027 7,242 39,065 46,374 Research and development 3,372 2,691 8,281 8,421 Amortization of intangible assets 276 269 818 769 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 446 Operating (loss) income (9,707 ) 14,198 (29,307 ) (16,288 ) Other (expense) income, net Loss on extinguishment of debt (8,201 ) — (8,201 ) — Interest expense, net (1,472 ) (2,255 ) (6,433 ) (2,313 ) Other income (expense), net 1 127 (2 ) 272 (Loss) income before income tax provision (19,379 ) 12,070 (43,943 ) (18,329 ) Income tax provision (expense) benefit (38 ) 309 11,239 225 Net (loss) income $ (19,417 ) $ 12,379 $ (32,704 ) $ (18,104 ) Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (51,982 ) $ 12,379 $ (65,269 ) $ (18,104 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.60 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.60 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 108,493,208 107,157,561 108,222,419 106,929,643 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 108,493,208 109,590,008 108,222,419 106,929,643

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (32,704 ) $ (18,104 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Effect of change in revenue recognition — (17,382 ) Share-based compensation 11,452 9,199 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,201 — Depreciation 4,494 4,981 Amortization of intangible assets 818 769 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,811 752 Bad debt expense 616 — Non-cash lease expenses 702 714 Reserve for inventory obsolescence (171 ) 413 Loss on fixed asset disposal — 318 Impairment of intangible assets — 1,258 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in: Accounts receivable (1,331 ) — Inventory (1,748 ) 3,539 Prepaid expenses 5,177 4,778 Income taxes (10,835 ) (389 ) Other assets 1,633 (3,515 ) Accounts payable 339 (5,444 ) Accrued compensation (2,775 ) (1,948 ) Accrued expenses (4,835 ) 5,596 Other liabilities (840 ) (1,825 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (19,996 ) (16,290 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equipment (2,073 ) (1,055 ) Principal payments from note receivable — 2,722 Patent application costs (209 ) (370 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (2,282 ) 1,297 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 370 108 Stock repurchases for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (2,409 ) (1,283 ) Deferred financing cost (2,782 ) (6,640 ) Proceeds from term loan 59,500 72,750 Repayment of term loan (83,872 ) (938 ) Prepayment premium on early repayment of term loan (1,439 ) — Proceeds from sale of Series B convertible preferred stock 100,000 — Stock issuance costs (6,564 ) — Net cash flows provided by financing activities 62,804 63,997 Net change in cash 40,526 49,004 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 69,069 45,118 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109,595 $ 94,122

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales and Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP metrics including Adjusted Net Sales, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements. Company management uses these Non-GAAP measurements as aids in monitoring our ongoing financial performance from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against comparable companies. Adjusted Net Sales is intended to allow one to understand the trend, if any, in sales and to facilitate comparison of sales amounts in periods that used different revenue recognition methods. EBITDA is intended to provide a measure of the Company’s operating performance as it eliminates the effects of financing and capital expenditures. EBITDA consists of GAAP net loss excluding: (i) depreciation, (ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) interest expense, net and (iv) loss on extinguishment of debt, and (v) income tax provision (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide a normalized view of EBITDA and our broader business operations that we expect to experience on an ongoing basis by removing items that may be irregular, one-time, or non-recurring from EBITDA; most significantly those expenses related to the Audit Committee investigation and restatement. This enables us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by such items. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net loss excluding: (i) depreciation, (ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax provision (benefit), (v) costs incurred in connection with the Audit Committee investigation and restatement, (vi) the effect of the Company’s change in revenue recognition pattern, (vii) impairment of intangibles, and (viii) share-based compensation. A reconciliation of (i) Adjusted Net sales to GAAP Net Sales, (ii) GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA, and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA appears in the table below (in thousands).

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 64,303 $ 88,863 $ 179,686 $ 222,855 Effect of change in revenue recognition (1,039 ) (21,385 ) (7,240 ) (21,385 ) Adjusted net sales $ 63,264 $ 67,478 $ 172,446 $ 201,470 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (19,417 ) $ 12,379 $ (32,704 ) $ (18,104 ) Net margin (30.2 %) 13.9 % (18.2 %) (8.1 %) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Depreciation expense 1,566 1,641 4,494 4,981 Amortization of intangible assets 276 269 818 769 Interest expense, net 1,472 2,255 6,433 2,313 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,201 — 8,201 — Income tax provision expense (benefit), net 38 (309 ) (11,239 ) (225 ) EBITDA $ (7,864 ) $ 16,235 $ (23,997 ) $ (10,266 ) EBITDA margin (12.2 %) 18.3 % (13.4 %) (4.6 %) Additional Non-GAAP Adjustments Costs incurred in connection with the Audit

Committee investigation and restatement 12,027 7,242 39,065 46,374 Effect of change in revenue recognition (893 ) (18,577 ) (6,226 ) (18,577 ) Impairment of intangible assets — — — 1,258 Share-based compensation 3,669 2,686 11,452 9,199 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,939 $ 7,586 $ 20,294 $ 27,988 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8 % 8.5 % 11.3 % 12.6 % Adjusted EBITDA, % of Adjusted Net Sales 11.0 % 11.2 % 11.8 % 13.9 %



