SiTime Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $32.7 million, a 29.0% increase from the $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and a 52.1% increase from the $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the third quarter of 2020 gross margins were $16.9 million, or 51.7% of revenue, operating expenses were $17.5 million, or 53.5% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $0.6 million, or 1.7% of revenue and net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $69.2 million on September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

In the third quarter of 2020, non-GAAP gross margins were $17.0 million, or 52.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $12.5 million, or 38.3% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $4.5 million, or 13.8% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $4.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its third quarter of 2020 financial results conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 6695003. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With almost 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
                   
    Three Months Ended
  
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
  
    (in thousands, except per share data)
  
Revenue   $ 32,667     $ 21,473    
Cost of revenue     15,765       11,490    
Gross profit     16,902       9,983    
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development     8,484       7,398    
Sales, general and administrative     8,978       7,856    
Total operating expenses     17,462       15,254    
Loss from operations     (560 )     (5,271 )  
Interest expense     (110 )     (313 )  
Other income (expense), net     3       (20 )  
Loss before income taxes     (667 )     (5,604 )  
Income tax (expense) benefit     -       1    
Net loss   $ (667 )   $ (5,603 )  
Net loss attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income   $ (667 )   $ (5,603 )  
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholder, basic   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.36 )  
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share     16,818       15,371    
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.36 )  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share     16,818       15,371    


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
     
    Three Months Ended
  
    September 30, 2020    June 30, 2020
 		 
    (in thousands, except per share data)
  
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP               
Revenue   $ 32,667     $ 21,473    
GAAP gross profit     16,902       9,983    
GAAP gross margin     51.7 %     46.5 %  
Stock-based compensation     131       70    
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 17,033     $ 10,053    
Non-GAAP gross margin     52.1 %     46.8 %  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP                  
GAAP research and development expenses     8,484       7,398    
Stock-based compensation     (1,465 )     (1,135 )  
Non-GAAP research and development expenses   $ 7,019     $ 6,263    
                   
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses     8,978       7,856    
Stock-based compensation     (3,471 )     (2,190 )  
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 5,507     $ 5,666    
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 12,526     $ 11,929    
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations                  
GAAP loss from operations   $ (560 )   $ (5,271 )  
Stock-based compensation     5,067       3,395    
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ 4,507     $ (1,876 )  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue     13.8 %     -8.7 %  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss                  
GAAP net loss   $ (667 )   $ (5,603 )  
Stock-based compensation     5,067       3,395    
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ 4,400     $ (2,208 )  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share     18,983       15,371    
                   
GAAP net loss per share diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.36 )  
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above     0.27       0.22    
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted   $ 0.23     $ (0.14 )  


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  
      
    As of
  
    September 30, 2020    June 30, 2020
 		 
    (in thousands)
  
Assets:                  
Current assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 69,208     $ 102,486    
Accounts receivable, net     17,224       13,001    
Related party accounts receivable     738       581    
Inventories     15,208       14,781    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,975       1,581    
Total current assets     105,353       132,430    
Property and equipment, net     10,859       10,415    
Intangible assets, net     2,103       3,002    
Right-of-use assets, net     9,220       9,467    
Other assets     162       162    
Total assets   $ 127,697     $ 155,476    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Current liabilities:                  
Accounts payable   $ 7,473     $ 5,004    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     10,092       8,333    
Loan obligations     -       35,000    
Total current liabilities     17,565       48,337    
Lease liabilities     7,309       7,570    
Total liabilities     24,874       55,907    
Commitments and contingencies                  
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock     2       2    
Additional paid-in capital     168,208       164,287    
Accumulated deficit     (65,387 )     (64,720 )  
Total stockholders’ equity     102,823       99,569    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 127,697     $ 155,476    

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com

Primary Logo

