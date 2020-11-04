Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,556 in the last 365 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Revenues of $1,115.7 million, up 148.5% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis
$14.5 billion Total Payment Volume, up 161.2% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis
$5.9 billion Gross Merchandise Volume, up 117.1% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Pedro Arnt, Chief Financial Officer of MercadoLibre, Inc., commented, “We are proud to announce MercadoLibre’s third quarter results, recording another strong quarter, driven by high demand for e-commerce and fintech services. During these last three months we’ve begun to consolidate our leadership position both for mid and long tail segments and started to strive for the higher segments of the merchant pyramid. Once again, we want to reinforce our commitment to the democratization of commerce and payments in a region in urgent need. The opportunity ahead of us is sizable, and we feel increasingly confident that we can capitalize on it.”

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

  • Unique active users grew 92.2% reaching 76.1 million.
  • Gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) reached $5.9 billion, representing an increase of 62.1% in USD and 117.1% on an FX neutral basis.
  • Items sold reached 205.7 million, growing 109.9% year-over-year.
  • Live listings offered on Mercado Libre’s marketplace reached 303.9 million, a 22.3% year-over-year growth.
  • Mobile gross merchandise volume grew 283.8% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, reaching 70.0% of GMV.
  • Even through these trying times and challenging increases in managed volumes, Mercado Envios was able to ship 187.6 million items during the quarter without any significant disruptions, representing a 131.1% year-over-year increase.
  • Total payment volume (“TPV”) through Mercado Pago reached $14.5 billion, a year-over-year increase of 91.7% in USD and 161.2% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 146.6% year-over-year, totaling 559.7 million transactions for the quarter.
  • Off-platform TPV grew 114.3% in USD and 196.5% year-over-year on a FX neutral basis reaching $8.4 billion in transactions and 416.8 million in payments, a 163.3% year-over-year growth.
  • Online Payments had a strong performance, aided by the shift to e-commerce consumption, accelerating sequentially to 204.3% on an FX neutral basis.
  • Mobile wallet delivered $3.2 billion in transactions on a consolidated basis, leading to 380.5% year-over-year growth on an FX neutral basis. Our mobile wallet consumer base grew by 125.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019, reaching 13.7 million unique payers. TPV from mobile wallet in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico continues to grow by triple digits year-over-year.
  • Our asset management product, Mercado Fondo already has more than $540 million under management and over 13.6 million users across Latin America.
  • On a consolidated basis MPOS TPV grew 85.0% on an FX neutral basis, accelerating sequentially around 5%, mainly due to higher foot traffic as a consequence of more flexible lockdowns throughout the region. The pace of sales of devices continued to pick up, surpassing the 1.3 million sales in Latin America.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the third quarter were $1,115.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 85.0% in USD and 148.5% on an FX neutral basis, mainly attributable to commerce net revenues that continued accelerating and reached the highest historical growth rate.
  • Commerce revenues increased 109.3% year-over-year in USD reaching $724.5 million, while Fintech revenues increased 52.3% year-over-year in USD reaching $391.2 million.
  • Gross profit was $480.2 million with a margin of 43.0%, compared to 47.2% in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Total operating expenses were $397.1 million, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year in USD. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 35.6%, compared to 60.7% during the third quarter of 2019.
  • Income from operations was $83.1 million, compared to a loss of $81.9 million during the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenues, income from operations reached 7.4%.
  • Interest income was $24.6 million, a 13.7% decreased year-over-year, as a result of lower interest rates in our investment as a consequence of the pandemic, mainly offset by higher interest income in Argentina due to higher float.
  • The Company incurred $24.5 million in financial expenses this quarter, mainly attributable to financial loans entered into during the third quarter of 2020, mainly in Brazil and Argentina and interest expenses from our trusts related to the factoring credit card receivables in Argentina.
  • This quarter we had a foreign exchange loss of $30.4 million mainly related to the difference of the Argentina’s official exchange rate and the blue chip swap rate at which we effectively carry out stock repurchases in Argentine Pesos. We also believe this presents the added benefit of generating greater transparency around FX rate distortions that arise as a consequence of Argentina’s multiple exchange rates.
  • Net income before taxes was $52.7 million, up from a loss of $66.9 million during the third quarter of 2019.
  • Income tax expense was $37.6 million, a decrease of 52.5% year-over-year, mainly as a result of valuation allowances accounted for on certain deferred tax assets in Mexico and Colombia during the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was offset by: i) higher income tax expense in Argentina as a consequence of the temporary suspension of the knowledge-based economy promotional regime in 2020, which had a direct impact on the income tax rate for our Argentine business, and a higher income tax expense as a consequence of higher pre-tax gain in our Argentine segment in 2020; ii) higher income tax expense in Brazil, as a consequence of higher pre-tax gain in our Brazilian segment during 2020; and iii) higher income tax expense due to withholding tax on dividends.
  • Net income was $15.0 million, resulting in net earnings per share of $0.28.

The following table summarizes certain key performance metrics for the nine and three-months periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

                         
    Nine-month Periods Ended
September 30, 		    Three-month Periods Ended
September 30,
(in millions) (*)   2020   2019     2020 2019
                         
Unique active users     112.5     61.1     76.1     39.6
Number of confirmed new registered users during period     46.8     38.6     16.8     13.8
Gross merchandise volume   $ 14,361.4   $ 10,126.1   $ 5,902.4   $ 3,640.7
Number of successful items sold     489.9     269.4     205.7     98.0
Number of successful items shipped     435.2     214.3     187.6     81.2
Total payment volume   $ 33,814.8   $ 19,721.7   $ 14,506.0   $ 7,565.2
Total volume of payments on marketplace   $ 13,615.4   $ 9,393.7   $ 5,648.9   $ 3,377.6
Total payment transactions     1,255.2     552.5     559.7     227.0
Capital expenditures   $ 166.8   $ 100.8   $ 65.0   $ 29.4
Depreciation and amortization   $ 72.4   $ 52.5   $ 28.2   $ 19.5

(*) Figures have been calculated using rounded amounts. Growth calculations based on this table may not total due to rounding.

Year-over-year USD Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

                     
Consolidated Net Revenues Q3’19   Q4’19   Q1’20   Q2’20   Q3’20  
                     
Brazil 77 % 61 % 31 % 37 % 57 %
                     
Argentina 39 % 46 % 42 % 110 % 145 %
                     
Mexico 146 % 86 % 74 % 96 % 111 %
                     

Year-over-year Local Currency Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

                     
Consolidated Net Revenues Q3’19   Q4’19   Q1’20   Q2’20   Q3’20  
                     
Brazil 77 % 74 % 55 % 87 % 112 %
                     
Argentina 119 % 133 % 123 % 224 % 260 %
                     
Mexico 153 % 80 % 81 % 138 % 140 %
                     

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 4h, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID –7335777–) and requesting inclusion in the call for MercadoLibre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

Unique Active User – New or existing user who performed at least one of the following actions during the reported period: (1) made one purchase, or reservation, or asked one question on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (2) maintained an active listing on MercadoLibre Marketplace or Classified Marketplace (3) maintained an active account in Mercado Shops (4) made a payment, money transfer, collection and/or advance using Mercado Pago (5) maintained an outstanding credit line through Mercado Credito or (6) maintained a balance of more than $5 invested in a Mercado Fondo asset management account.

Foreign Exchange (“FX”) Neutral – Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rate of each month of 2019 and applying it to the corresponding months in the current year, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates remained constant. Intercompany allocations are excluded from this calculation. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

Gross merchandise volume – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions completed through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds transactions.

Total payment transactions – Measure of the number of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago.

Total volume of payments on marketplace – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all marketplace transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, excluding shipping and financing fees.

Total payment volume – Measure of total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, including marketplace and non-marketplace transactions.

MPOS – Mobile point-of-sale is a dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point-of-sale terminal wirelessly.

Commerce – Revenues from core marketplace fees, shipping fees (net out of shipping subsidies), ad sales, classified fees and other ancillary services.

Fintech – Revenues includes fees from payments revenue stream.

Items sold – Measure of the number of items that were sold/purchased through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds items.

Items shipped – Measure of the number of items that were shipped through our shipping service.

Local Currency Growth Rates – Refer to FX Neutral definition.

Net income margin – Defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

New confirmed registered users – Measure of the number of new users who have registered on the Mercado Libre Marketplace and confirmed their registration, excluding Classifieds users.

Operating margin – Defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

The Company is listed on NASDAQ (Nasdaq: MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.

For more information about the Company visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com.

The MercadoLibre, Inc. logo is available at https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ab227b7-693f-4b17-b80c-552ae45c76bf?size=0

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements herein regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey MercadoLibre, Inc.’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MercadoLibre, Inc.’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, “Item 1A-Risk Factors” in Part II of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and any of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, MercadoLibre, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except par value)

       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,139,703     $ 1,384,740  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   484,426       66,684  
Short-term investments (663,646 and 522,798 held in guarantee)   2,187,479       1,597,241  
Accounts receivable, net   40,891       35,446  
Credit cards receivable and other means of payments, net   660,402       379,969  
Loans receivable, net   239,135       182,105  
Prepaid expenses   28,387       45,309  
Inventory   46,644       8,626  
Other assets   96,824       88,736  
Total current assets   4,923,891       3,788,856  
Non-current assets:      
Long-term investments   6,890       263,983  
Loans receivable, net   15,073       6,439  
Property and equipment, net   302,489       244,257  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   225,345       200,449  
Goodwill   79,064       87,609  
Intangible assets, net   14,230       14,275  
Deferred tax assets   125,012       117,582  
Other assets   45,725       58,241  
Total non-current assets   813,828       992,835  
Total assets $ 5,737,719     $ 4,781,691  
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 509,095     $ 372,309  
Funds payable to customers   1,421,825       894,057  
Salaries and social security payable   157,127       101,841  
Taxes payable   212,729       60,247  
Loans payable and other financial liabilities   618,164       186,138  
Operating lease liabilities   39,620       23,259  
Other liabilities   48,700       114,469  
Total current liabilities   3,007,260       1,752,320  
Non-current liabilities:      
Salaries and social security payable   29,200       26,803  
Loans payable and other financial liabilities   618,337       631,353  
Operating lease liabilities   189,098       176,673  
Deferred tax liabilities   72,061       99,952  
Other liabilities   26,237       12,627  
Total non-current liabilities   934,933       947,408  
Total liabilities $ 3,942,193     $ 2,699,728  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 50,000 and 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 $ 49,427     $ 98,843  
       
Equity      
       
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 49,776,613 and 49,709,955 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 $ 50     $ 50  
Additional paid-in capital   1,930,984       2,067,869  
Treasury stock   (40,391 )     (720 )
Retained earnings   364,967       322,592  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (509,511 )     (406,671 )
Total Equity   1,746,099       1,983,120  
Total Liabilities, Redeemable convertible preferred stock and Equity $ 5,737,719     $ 4,781,691  
 

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the nine and three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share data)

               
  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net revenues $ 2,646,161     $ 1,622,043     $ 1,115,701     $ 603,031  
Cost of net revenues   (1,425,985 )     (828,267 )     (635,511 )     (318,689 )
Gross profit   1,220,176       793,776       480,190       284,342  
Operating expenses:              
Product and technology development   (235,485 )     (165,787 )     (88,796 )     (59,495 )
Sales and marketing   (620,204 )     (564,271 )     (229,621 )     (252,903 )
General and administrative   (211,669 )     (147,992 )     (78,699 )     (53,869 )
Total operating expenses   (1,067,358 )     (878,050 )     (397,116 )     (366,267 )
Income (loss) from operations   152,818       (84,274 )     83,074       (81,925 )
               
Other income (expenses):              
Interest income and other financial gains   80,119       86,590       24,553       28,462  
Interest expense and other financial losses   (75,083 )     (44,689 )     (24,522 )     (14,451 )
Foreign currency (losses) gains   (32,524 )     (1,899 )     (30,435 )     987  
Net income (loss) before income tax expense   125,330       (44,272 )     52,670       (66,927 )
               
Income tax expense   (75,457 )     (73,729 )     (37,635 )     (79,155 )
Net income (loss) $ 49,873     $ (118,001 )   $ 15,035     $ (146,082 )


  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Basic EPS              
Basic net income (loss)              
Available to shareholders per common share $ 0.94   $ (2.60 )   $ 0.28   $ (2.96 )
Weighted average of outstanding common shares   49,713,621     48,350,165       49,720,854     49,710,723  
Diluted EPS              
Diluted net income (loss)              
Available to shareholders per common share $ 0.94   $ (2.60 )   $ 0.28   $ (2.96 )
Weighted average of outstanding common shares   49,713,621     48,350,165       49,720,854     49,710,723  
               

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

       
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019
   
Cash flows from operations:      
Net income (loss) $ 49,873     $ (118,001 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Unrealized devaluation loss, net   59,471       45,857  
Depreciation and amortization   72,436       52,518  
Accrued interest   (37,550 )     (39,550 )
Non cash interest, convertible notes amortization of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs and other charges   94,492       73,077  
Financial results on derivative instruments   (26,535 )     (3,308 )
Stock-based compensation expense — restricted shares   548       214  
LTRP accrued compensation   75,142       48,313  
Sale of fixed assets and intangible assets   3,814        
Deferred income taxes   (58,485 )     29,640  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   51,250       1,464  
Credit cards receivables and other means of payments   (351,397 )     65,968  
Prepaid expenses   15,627       9,338  
Inventory   (40,322 )     (5,939 )
Other assets   (18,240 )     (24,259 )
Payables and accrued expenses   357,804       88,918  
Funds payable to customers   711,987       95,079  
Other liabilities   (69,829 )     18,113  
Interest received from investments   35,909       35,375  
Net cash provided by operating activities   925,995       372,817  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of investments   (3,600,715 )     (3,262,637 )
Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments   3,081,643       2,240,468  
Receipts from settlements of derivative instruments   17,779        
Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired   (6,937 )      
Receipts from the sale of fixed assets and intangible assets   274        
Purchases of intangible assets   (93 )     (50 )
Changes in principal of loans receivable, net   (170,284 )     (150,442 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (159,797 )     (100,732 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (838,130 )     (1,273,393 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from loans payable and other financial liabilities   1,890,156       171,603  
Payments on loans payable and other financing liabilities   (1,415,845 )     (104,062 )
Payment of finance lease obligations   (2,499 )     (1,416 )
Purchase of convertible note capped call   (186,777 )     (88,362 )
Dividends paid of preferred stock   (3,000 )     (1,844 )
Common Stock repurchased   (39,671 )     (720 )
Payments on convertible notes         (25 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net         98,688  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net         1,867,215  
Net cash provided by financing activities   242,364       1,941,077  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents   (157,524 )     (48,231 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents   172,705       992,270  
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 1,451,424     $ 464,695  
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,624,129     $ 1,456,965  
 

Financial results of reporting segments

                   
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
 		       
  Brazil   Argentina   Mexico   Other Countries   Total
   
  (In thousands)
Net revenues $ 610,721     $ 284,746     $ 150,382     $ 69,852     $ 1,115,701  
Direct costs   (501,544 )     (193,373 )     (144,914 )     (53,212 )     (893,043 )
Direct contribution   109,177       91,373       5,468       16,640       222,658  
                   
Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues                   (139,584 )
Income from operations                   83,074  
                   
Other income (expenses):                  
Interest income and other financial gains                   24,553  
Interest expense and other financial losses                   (24,522 )
Foreign currency losses                   (30,435 )
Net income before income tax expense                 $ 52,670  


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
 		       
  Brazil   Argentina   Mexico   Other Countries   Total
   
  (In thousands)
Net revenues $ 389,941     $ 116,203     $ 71,364     $ 25,523     $ 603,031  
Direct costs   (370,704 )     (88,542 )     (103,517 )     (25,845 )     (588,608 )
Direct contribution   19,237       27,661       (32,153 )     (322 )     14,423  
                   
Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues                   (96,348 )
Loss from operations                   (81,925 )
                   
Other income (expenses):                  
Interest income and other financial gains                   28,462  
Interest expense and other financial losses                   (14,451 )
Foreign currency gains                   987  
Net loss before income tax expense                 $ (66,927 )
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral measures.

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables included in this quarterly report.

The Company believes that reconciliation of FX neutral measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure provides investors an overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe this non-GAAP measure provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the foreign currency exchange rate impact that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

The FX neutral measures were calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for each month during 2019 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2020, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. The table below excludes intercompany allocation FX effects. Finally, this measure does not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects, the impact on impairment calculations or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

The following table sets forth the FX neutral measures related to our reported results of the operations for the three-months period ended September 30, 2020:

             
  Three-month Periods Ended
September 30, (*)
  As reported FX Neutral Measures As reported  
(In millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 Percentage Change 2020 2019 Percentage Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Net revenues $ 1,115.7   $ 603.0   85.0 % $ 1,498.4   $ 603.0   148.5 %
Cost of net revenues   (635.5 )   (318.7 ) 99.4 %   (839.8 )   (318.7 ) 163.5 %
Gross profit   480.2     284.3   68.9 %   658.6     284.3   131.6 %
             
Operating expenses   (397.1 )   (366.3 ) 8.4 %   (532.4 )   (366.3 ) 45.4 %
Income (loss) from operations   83.1     (81.9 ) 201.4 %   126.2     (81.9 ) 253.9 %

(*) The table above may not total due to rounding.

CONTACT: MercadoLibre, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor@mercadolibre.com

http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.