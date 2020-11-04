How Probate Can Lead to Long Delays, Ashley Crispin Ackal Estate Trial Lawyer West Palm Beach Explains
PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As soon as a person passes, there’s a good chance that their estate will end up in probate. Various individuals may come forward to dispute the will, the living trust, and any other documents that are in place. Depending on how the process is handled, probate can last a significant amount of time. Ashley Crispin Ackal Estate Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach explains how working with a lawyer can help reduce the delays.
Photo of Ashley Crispin
The law firm of ‘Connell Crispin Ackal in West Palm Beach identifies that there are many things that people can do to avoid probate, to begin with. This includes working with loved ones to ensure that documents are updated and carefully created. For example, Ashley Crispin Ackal Estate Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach explains that it is easier to deal with a living trust than it is with a will. She explains that the reason is because the assets are distributed to the trust.
Unfortunately, as Ashley Crispin Ackal Estate Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach explains, most people don’t use a living trust. Instead, it involves probating a will. It has to pass through the courts, and there are fees taken out of the gross estate. Depending on how much the estate is worth, it can be a significant amount of money.
The law firm of ‘Connell Crispin Ackal in West Palm Beach provides a number of services that can help to move probate along quickly. This includes helping to understand why a will is being contested, litigating a trust, and properly administering an estate.
Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Litigation Lawyer of West Palm Beach explains that the process starts by understanding all who is involved with contesting a will. It’s important to establish who the people are, their relationship with the deceased, and whether they are even named in the will. After that, it will be important to establish a case as to why they will either need to stay the way that it is or include one or more of those who are contesting the will.
Without the help of O’Connell Crispin Ackal West Palm Beach or another law firm experienced in probate law, the process can take months if not years. This can mean that the estate is not being divided and the deceased’s wishes are not being honored. It’s one of the reasons why Ashley Crispin Ackal Trust Trial Lawyer of West Palm Beach has been so successful in this area of law. She has represented family members in a number of disputes and even obtained a multi-million-dollar judgment against an estate.
Ashley Crispin Ackal of O'Connell Crispin Ackal West Palm Beach explains that as soon as a person becomes deceased, it can be beneficial to work with an estate trial lawyer to prepare for probate and ensure that the process is streamlined.
