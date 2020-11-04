Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Demystifies the Common Myths about BOTOX
Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics has been a top provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic in Regina for years.REGINA, SK, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics has been a top provider of BOTOX Cosmetic in Regina for years, along with a number of other medical aesthetics services. Recently, they broke down the common myths about this popular treatment and shared important information for those who are considering it.
While BOTOX has been approved for cosmetic use by the FDA since 200, there’s still a lot that people don’t know about it. BOTOX has proven to be a valuable addition to millions of people’s lives, and Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics hopes that it can help even more people look and feel their best once they learn more about it.
First, the clinic discusses the myth that BOTOX is painful. Truthfully, patients sometimes note that BOTOX injections feel like a quick pinch, but it’s not often described as being very painful—especially when it’s done by a trained, experienced professional. The professionals at Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics encourage patients to talk to their BOTOX specialist before their treatment to ask about numbing the area ahead of time.
Next, the clinic shares how unlikely side effects from BOTOX actually are, compared to what many people assume. In clinical studies, only 1% of patients had swelling around their eyelids after BOTOX injections for crow’s feet, and 3% of patients had some eyelid drooping after injections to treat frown lines.
Some other side effects that have been noted include headaches, neck pain, eye problems, allergic reactions, and more. While this should ease minds before a treatment, it’s still important to consult a doctor before any medical procedure.
Finally, Regina’s leading medical aesthetics clinic demystifies the notion that BOTOX treatments will freeze the entire face. Instead, as the clinic explains, it can be used to expertly target very specific areas of the face. Repeatedly contracting certain muscles in the face, like those around the eyes and smile, leads to fine lines and wrinkles over time. Only these particular muscles are injected with BOTOX to temporarily slow them down. With this reduced muscle activity, patients begin to notice the fine lines and wrinkles in these areas start softening.
