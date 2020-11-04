Free ForestHer Webinar on Managing Woods and Fields for Wildlife to be Held Nov. 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 4, 2020) – Women landowners, natural resources professionals and others are invited to attend the third of a four-part, interactive ForestHer NC Wildlife webinar on managing lands for wildlife.

“Managing Woods for Wildlife” and “Managing Fields for Wildlife,” will be held on Nov. 12 from 1-3 p.m. In this free, two-part webinar, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff and other ForestHer partners will discuss how landowners can apply different forest management techniques to enhance habitat for wildlife, and provide tips on how to manage their fields to attract and support different species of wildlife.

Register here. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom link to access the webinar.

The Commission will provide more information and registration details for the final ForestHer NC Wildlife webinar later this month:

Dec. 10, 1-3 p.m. – Human-Wildlife Interactions: Identifying Wildlife by Tracks, Markings and Scat.

ForestHer NC is an initiative created by conservation organizations in North Carolina to provide women who are forest landowners with tools and training to help them manage their lands and become more engaged in forest stewardship. While these workshops are designed for women, all are welcome to attend.

According to the Women Owning Woodlands network and data published in the National Woodland Owners Survey, “the percentage of family forest ownerships where a woman is the primary decision maker doubled from 2006 to 2013. These women make decisions for 44 million acres of America’s family forest land.” In North Carolina, 65 percent of private forestland is jointly owned by women, yet statistics indicate that women are significantly less likely to attend conventional landowner programs and participate in management activities.

ForestHer NC is sponsored by conservation organizations including the Commission, U.S Forest Service, N.C. Tree Farm Program, N.C. Forest Service, Audubon North Carolina, National Wild Turkey Federation, N.C. State Extension, and the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project.